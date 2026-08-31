Teenager jailed after stabbing fellow student during school lunch break

A 15-year-old boy who took two knives into school before stabbing a fellow student in the abdomen during a lunchtime confrontation has been jailed for five years and seven months.

Neither the defendant nor his victim can be identified because of their ages.

The court heard the teenagers had previously been friends, but their relationship had deteriorated in the months before the attack.

On the day of the stabbing, the 15-year-old arrived at school carrying two knives, having already decided to target the other boy.

During the lunch break, he confronted his former friend and accused him of betraying him before stabbing him in the abdomen.

The attack happened in front of several other pupils, including younger children.

The victim suffered serious injuries but survived.

Teenager caught trying to flee

Following the stabbing, the defendant attempted to escape by climbing over a fence on the school grounds but was quickly detained by police.

He appeared at Nottingham Crown Court on 27 May, where he admitted wounding with intent and two counts of possessing a bladed article.

On 28 August 2026, he was sentenced to five years and seven months’ imprisonment for wounding with intent.

He received a further 12 months for each of the two knife possession offences, with both sentences to run concurrently.

Messages revealed threats of violence

Prosecutors presented evidence showing the teenager had repeatedly made threats of violence against other people.

Messages recovered from his phone included discussions about harming those he believed had betrayed or slighted him.

The court was also told he had attempted to purchase weapons including zombie knives and Rambo-style blades.

Prosecutors argued the evidence demonstrated a fixation with violence and a willingness to act upon it.

Deputy Chief Crown Prosecutor Samantha Shallow said the teenager had demonstrated a clear determination to cause serious harm by taking knives into school and attacking his victim.

She said the daylight attack had “sent shock waves through our community”, adding that the victim had endured “terrible injuries at the hands of his former friend.”

The case concluded with the teenager receiving five years and seven months for wounding with intent, while the two 12-month sentences for possessing bladed articles will run concurrently.