Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

KEPT BEHIND BARS PC Andrew Harper’s killers to remain behind bars after early release rules changed

PC Andrew Harper’s killers to remain behind bars after early release rules changed

The killers of PC Andrew Harper will not be freed under controversial early release arrangements after the Government changed the rules to exclude people convicted of unlawful killing.

Jessie Cole and Albert Bowers, who were each sentenced to 13 years in prison for the manslaughter of the Thames Valley Police officer, will no longer be eligible for release under the scheme.

The change follows pressure from PC Harper’s family, colleagues and senior police figures over the prospect of those responsible for killing a police officer benefiting from measures designed to ease pressure on prisons.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham said:

“Nobody would want a position to arise where those guilty of killing a police officer are let out early from prison.”

Under the revised arrangements, offenders convicted of unlawful killing, including specified manslaughter offences, will be excluded from the early release provisions.

Thames Valley Police welcomes decision

Thames Valley Police welcomed confirmation that Cole and Bowers would not be released under the proposed arrangements.

The force said in a statement:

“We welcome the confirmation from the Prime Minister that the two men convicted of the manslaughter of PC Andrew Harper will not be released under the early release arrangements that had previously been proposed.”

PC Harper, 28, was killed while responding to reports of a quad bike theft in Berkshire in August 2019.

He was dragged behind a vehicle after becoming caught in a tow rope as the offenders fled the scene.

Cole and Bowers were subsequently convicted of manslaughter following a trial in 2020 and sentenced to 13 years’ imprisonment.

The case prompted PC Harper’s widow, Lissie Harper, to campaign for tougher sentences for people responsible for killing emergency workers.

Her campaign resulted in Harper’s Law, which introduced mandatory life sentences for people convicted of the manslaughter of an emergency worker in specified circumstances while the worker is acting in the course of their duties.

The latest Government change means Cole and Bowers will remain subject to the terms of their original sentences rather than benefiting from the new early release arrangements.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Two missing after French fishing vessel sinks in English Channel as major search continues

THREEE RESCUE TWO MISSING Two missing after French fishing vessel sinks in English Channel as major search continues

UK News
Arkansas trooper filmed pulling passenger by dreadlocks and punching him after 130mph police chase

OFFCIER UNDER FIRE Arkansas trooper filmed pulling passenger by dreadlocks and punching him after 130mph police chase

UK News
French fishing vessel sinks with five people on board as huge search launched off Plymouth

MASSIVE AIR SEARCH French fishing vessel sinks with five people on board as huge search launched off Plymouth

UK News
Major search and rescue operation under way off Cornwall amid reports fishing vessel has sunk

MAJOR SEARCH EFFORTS Major search and rescue operation under way off Cornwall amid reports fishing vessel has sunk

UK News
Man dies after train collides with van at Burscough level crossing

ONE DEAD Man dies after train collides with van at Burscough level crossing

UK News
Canterbury Road closed after vehicle crashes through barrier near Folkestone

POLICE PROBE Canterbury Road closed after vehicle crashes through barrier near Folkestone

Travel News, UK News
Police search for missing 14-year-old Brooklyn who may have travelled to Birmingham or Derby

BRING HER HOME Police search for missing 14-year-old Brooklyn who may have travelled to Birmingham or Derby

Missing Persons, UK News
Man fighting for life after serious assault in Stratford as police appeal for witnesses

LIFE THREATENING INJURIES Man fighting for life after serious assault in Stratford as police appeal for witnesses

UK News
Missing Cannock man found dead following search on Cannock Chase

TRAGEDY END Missing Cannock man found dead following search on Cannock Chase

Missing Persons, UK News
Murder investigation launched after man found dead and child seriously injured in Dungannon

MURDER ARREST Murder investigation launched after man found dead and child seriously injured in Dungannon

Crime, UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Two men sentenced over roles in £266m money laundering operation

DIRTY MONEY Two men sentenced over roles in £266m money laundering operation

Court News, UK News
Two men arrested after serious assault outside McDonald’s in Swindon

TWO ARRESTED Two men arrested after serious assault outside McDonald’s in Swindon

Crime, UK News
Boy, 11, seriously injured after falling from e-scooter in Bradford

E SCOOTER Boy, 11, seriously injured after falling from e-scooter in Bradford

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Major traffic and travel disruption across South East as roads close and rail passengers face hour-long delays

TRAVEL UPDATE Major traffic and travel disruption across South East as roads close and rail passengers face hour-long delays

Travel News, UK News
Father-of-four died from stab wound to neck following Ramsgate Harbour attack

NAMWS AND PICTURED Father-of-four died from stab wound to neck following Ramsgate Harbour attack

UK News
Air ambulance lands in West Swindon after person collapses in Eastleaze

UNEXPLAINED DEATH Air ambulance lands in West Swindon after person collapses in Eastleaze

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Urgent search for missing 76-year-old man last seen at home in Medway

FIND WDWIN Urgent search for missing 76-year-old man last seen at home in Medway

Missing Persons, UK News
Government ‘ignored five pleas for help’ before Middlesbrough violence and fatal A66 crash

MIDDLESBROUGH UPDATE Government ‘ignored five pleas for help’ before Middlesbrough violence and fatal A66 crash

UK News
Man critical after home ‘riddled with bullets’ in drive-by shooting as boy, 16, among two arrested

DRIVE BY SHOOTING Man critical after home ‘riddled with bullets’ in drive-by shooting as boy, 16, among two arrested

Crime, UK News
Watch Live