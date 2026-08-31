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CALLED OFF Search for two missing fishermen called off after boat sinks in English Channel

Search for two missing fishermen called off after boat sinks in English Channel

The search for two fishermen missing after a French fishing vessel sank in the English Channel has been called off after rescuers found “no trace” of them.

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency confirmed on Monday morning that the coastguard element of the operation had officially ended following what was described as an “extensive and intensive” search.

Five people were believed to have been aboard the French-registered fishing vessel Maranello when it got into difficulty off the Devon coast on Saturday evening.

Three crew members were rescued from the water and taken to hospital, but the remaining two fishermen have not been found.

Major search off Plymouth

The alarm was raised shortly after 6pm on Saturday when the vessel was reported to be in distress.

It was believed to be around 15 miles south of Plymouth, southwest of Eddystone Lighthouse, when the emergency unfolded.

French authorities identified the fishing vessel as the Maranello, which had reportedly contacted another trawler, the Stradale, after experiencing problems with its fishing gear.

A major search and rescue operation was launched involving a Coastguard helicopter, fixed-wing aircraft and RNLI lifeboats from Plymouth and Falmouth.

Local vessels joined the operation, while the French Navy deployed a Falcon 50 aircraft to assist British rescue teams.

Three people were eventually pulled from the water and taken to hospital. The Maritime and Coastguard Agency subsequently confirmed that the Maranello had sunk.

‘Known limits of human survivability’

After searching through Saturday night and into Sunday, rescuers were unable to locate the two remaining fishermen.

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency said the decision to conclude the operation was taken after considering the available information and the “known limits of human survivability in the water temperature.”

The agency thanked everyone involved in the operation and said its thoughts remained with the family and friends of the missing fishermen.

The three rescued crew members are understood to be returning to France.

The two fishermen remain missing and there has been no confirmed recovery of either man.

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