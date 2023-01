Sky Sports has announced a new 5-year rights deal within their cricket portfolio, with the new South Africa T20 cricket league

Beginning on the 10th of January 2023, the League is set to thrill local and international cricket fans and attract new audiences of all ages. Four weeks, thirty-three matches, six global franchises will be broadcast across Sky Sports Cricket channels for the first time, showcasing the live action from 102 world-class players including some of England’s World Cup winning squad, such as captain Jos Buttler, and the now most expensive IPL player Sam Curran.