The Royal Free Hospital In London Declare Critical Internal Incident
The Royal Free Hospital in London has declared a critical internal incident and has diverted all emergency ambulances

by @uknip247

The overran hospital has stopped taking any emergencies due to being over capacity.

A source has revealed that emergency ambulances have been put on divert and an internal critical incident has been declared.

More than half a dozen other trusts have issued alerts over “internal critical incidents” in recent days, it is understood, as concerns mount that some may be unable to deliver vital care to patients.

The source has revealed that people are having to wait an average of nearly 7 hours to be seen at the urgent treatment centre at the site and people within the Accident and emergency depart are waiting an average of over five hours to be seen.

The corridors are full of people awaiting beds on wards a total of 23 people are needing beds the whistleblower has revealed but there just isn’t the space.

The Royal Free in London have been approached for comment

