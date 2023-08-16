Weather

Navigating the ULEZ Charge: Payment and Compliance Check Guide

Court Allows Additional Grounds for Challenge in ULEZ Judicial Review
London – As the ultra-low emission zone (ULEZ) expands to encompass all of Greater London from August 29, drivers are urged to be well-informed about the necessary steps to pay the ULEZ charge and ensure their vehicles are compliant with the emission standards. This expansion is a part of Mayor Sadiq Khan’s initiative to reduce air pollution and encourage cleaner transportation options. To avoid confusion and potential fines, here’s a comprehensive guide to paying the ULEZ charge and checking your vehicle’s compliance.

How to Pay the ULEZ Charge

If your vehicle is non-compliant and you drive within the ULEZ zone, you can make the payment online on the official Transport for London (TfL) website. The payment can be completed until midnight on the third day following your journey or up to 90 days in advance.

  • Charge Amount: The ULEZ charge is £12.50 for vehicles such as cars, motorcycles, vans, specialist vehicles (up to 3.5 tonnes), and minibuses (up to 5 tonnes).
  • Auto Pay Option: To simplify the payment process, you can set up Auto Pay, which automatically deducts congestion charges and ULEZ charges from your account every month.
  • TfL App: TfL offers a free app that allows you to pay ULEZ charges and manage Auto Pay settings from your mobile device.

Checking Vehicle ULEZ Compliance

To determine if your vehicle meets the ULEZ emissions standards and is compliant, follow these steps:

  1. Visit TfL Website: Go to the TfL website and access the ULEZ compliance checker section.
  2. Enter Number Plate: Input your vehicle’s number plate into the checker tool.
  3. Check Emission Standards: The checker will provide information about your vehicle’s Euro emissions standards, which determine its compliance.

ULEZ Emission Standards

In order to be considered compliant with ULEZ standards, your vehicle must meet the Euro emissions standards corresponding to its type and emission category:

  • Euro 3: Motorcycles, mopeds, motorized tricycles, and quadricycles (L category)
  • Euro 4 (NOx): Petrol cars, vans, minibuses, and specialist vehicles
  • Euro 6 (NOx and PM): Diesel cars, vans, minibuses, and specialist vehicles

It’s important to note that for newer vehicles, the Euro emission standard may be listed in section D.2 of your V5C registration document. Additionally, lorries, vans, and specialist heavy vehicles over 3.5 tonnes, as well as buses, minibuses, and coaches over five tonnes, are exempt from the ULEZ charge but may be subject to the Low Emission Zone charge if they do not meet the required standards.

Staying informed about ULEZ regulations and taking proactive steps towards compliance will not only help reduce pollution but also ensure a hassle-free driving experience within the ULEZ zone. For more information and updates, visit the official TfL website at www.tfl.gov.uk/ulez.

News for London

