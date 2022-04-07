Overseas Spanish Lorry driver is airlifted after bridge fall to use the toilet in operation Brock on the M20 near Maidstone

An overseas lorry driver has been airlifted to the William Harvey Hospital in Ashford with serious injuries following a fall from a motorway bridge near to Hospital road in Hollingbourne this morning.

Officers from Kent Police and Paramedics from South East Coast ambulance supported by specialist “HART” Teams have treated the man following the fall at around 9am on Thursday 7th April 2022.

Officers from Kent Roads Police used onboard first-aid life packs to help Stabilise the man who is understood to be from Spain.

The man is understood to have been waiting in Operation Brock on the M20 and needed to use the toilet at the side of the road. The man who was on board the Spanish registered HGV exited the cab and fell from the bridge.

Officers had to stop the traffic and clamber down motorway verges to render assistance to the man.

Paramedics who had been sent to treat the man were delayed by the closure of the M20 and Brock Zero trying to find an alternative route to the location.

The man was then left in the care of advance paramedics and Hart teams who packaged the man and he was then airlifted to the William Harvey Hospital in Ashford.

Kent Police have been approached for comment.