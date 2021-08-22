A man who sexually abused a number of children in Northampton over a period of 12 years has been jailed for his crimes

Simba Masvaure, aged 44, was convicted of 11 sexual offences on June 11 following a trial at Northampton Crown Court, where on Friday, August 13, he was sentenced to 15 years in custody, plus a two-year extended licence on release, for sexual assault by penetration, attempted rape and sexual activity with a child.

The judge also made Masvaure, of Kingsfold, Bradville, Milton Keynes, subject to an indefinite sexual harm prevention order designed to prevent further offending, and a restraining order to prevent him from contacting his victims.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Kirstie Brooks, of Northamptonshire Police’s Child Protection Team, said: “I am so pleased to see Masvaure where he belongs – behind bars – for a very long time.

“His offending was nothing short of evil as he abused and manipulated his victims for years, causing them to live in fear and stealing the innocence of childhood from them forever.

“Even when confronted with the evidence of his crimes, he refused to admit what he had done and instead put his victims through the further agony of a 10-day trial, but happily the jury saw through his repeated lies and rightly convicted him.

“Throughout this incredibly difficult investigation and court case, his victims have shown fortitude and strength beyond their years. Their bravery and courage in speaking out and giving evidence is boundless and I hope this sentence provides them with some closure and a sense of justice.

“It also shows how seriously crimes of this nature are taken by Northamptonshire Police – we will do all in our power to ensure those committing them are brought to justice. If you’re a victim of any form of sexual abuse, please take that first step and report it to us. We will listen, we will support you, and we will make sure those guilty of such crimes pay for them.”

Non-emergency reports can be made to police by calling 101 or reporting online. In an emergency always call 999.