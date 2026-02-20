Couple Found Dead in Suspected Gas Leak at Ilkeston Home Tragic Gas Leak Claims Elderly Couple in Ilkeston

Couple Found Dead at Home

Shock as an 89-year-old man and his 90-year-old wife are found dead in their Ilkeston home. Derbyshire Police say the couple likely succumbed to a suspected gas leak at their property in The Spinney.

Emergency Services Called to the Scene

Officers arrived just after 10:10am on Friday, 20 February, responding to safety concerns for the couple. They found the elderly pair unconscious. Ambulance crews sadly confirmed both were dead at the scene.

Fire Service Secures Area

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service were quick to attend, ventilating the home and making the area safe. Police have launched an initial investigation into the circumstances surrounding the deaths.

Investigation and Next Steps

A file is being prepared for the coroner as further inquiries continue to determine how the suspected gas leak occurred. Authorities urge anyone with information to come forward.