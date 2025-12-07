A shipping disaster off the Isle of Wight has caused chaos, with 16 containers – packed with bananas, plantains, and avocados – plunging into the sea. The incident forced the luxury P&O cruise ship Iona to delay departure from Southampton.

Cruise Ship Held Up by Fruit Container Disaster

The Iona, carrying 5,200 passengers on a 14-day voyage to Spain, Portugal, and the Canary Islands, was due to sail on Saturday. But it remains docked after containers fell overboard from the cargo ship Baltic Klipper near the Nab Tower lighthouse around 6pm.

A P&O Cruises spokeswoman confirmed the Iona has now been given clearance to set sail on Sunday lunchtime.

Containers Drift Ashore, Emergency Services Scramble

HM Coastguard revealed two containers washed up at Selsey on the mainland, prompting an immediate cordon and emergency response.

8 containers carried bananas

2 carried plantains

1 carried avocados

5 were empty

Coastguard teams, West Sussex Fire and Rescue, and Sussex Police are on site, with the public urged to steer clear.

Authorities Warn Public Over Wreckage Laws

“All wreck material found in the UK must be reported to HM Coastguard’s Receiver of Wreck,” a spokesman said. “Anyone failing to declare items within 28 days is breaking the law and could face further action.”

The Coast Guard is working alongside the cargo ship owners to recover the lost containers, ensuring no crew injuries were reported.

Anyone spotting containers in the water is advised to call HM Coastguard immediately on 0344 382 0560.