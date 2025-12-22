Collision Sparks Emergency Response

Edinburgh Airport went into full emergency mode at 10:06 AM after a Ryanair plane collided with a fuel truck on the tarmac. The drama unfolded just as the aircraft was preparing to depart for Faro.

Passengers were quickly ordered off the plane. Thankfully, no injuries have been reported, but the incident caused serious disruption early Tuesday morning.

Passenger Horror as Plane Crashes Into Fuel Truck

One terrified passenger described the crash as “scary,” adding the plane was moving slowly when it happened.

“Thankfully we weren’t going at a fast speed,” the passenger said. “The pilot came over the intercom and tried to downplay it, but the plane can’t be used anymore.”

Airport and Airline Respond

Edinburgh Airport confirmed the situation was quickly brought under control and that no other flights were affected.

“All passengers were safely offloaded, and normal operations continued,” said a spokesperson.

Ryanair passengers have since been rebooked onto a replacement plane, with the rescheduled flight to Faro expected to leave around 12:30 PM. The airline has been contacted for comment.

Travelers Urged to Stay Updated

Flight delays or cancellations may still occur as the airport secures the area. Passengers are advised to check with airlines for the latest updates and travel information.