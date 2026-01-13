Fat-Blasting Wegovy Dose Triples to 7.2mg Weekly

Brits battling obesity have a new weapon: a triple-strength dose of the fat-busting jab Wegovy. The UK’s Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has approved a 7.2mg weekly shot—three times the current max of 2.4mg.

Made by Novo Nordisk, the semaglutide injection tricks the brain into feeling full, slashing appetite and helping patients shed serious pounds.

Clinical Trials Reveal Massive Weight Loss

Trials involving over 1,000 obese adults found that those on the 7.2mg dose lost an average of 20.7% of their body weight over 72 weeks, compared to just 2.4% for placebo users.

One third of participants lost at least 25% of their weight during the study. However, the jab can cause mild to moderate gastrointestinal issues, including nausea, constipation, and diarrhoea.

“This approval marks another huge step in helping people live healthier lives,” said Sebnem Avsar Tuna, Novo Nordisk UK general manager.

Currently, patients receive the 7.2mg dose as three separate 2.4mg injections, but Novo Nordisk has requested MHRA approval for a single-shot device delivering the full dose at once.

NHS and Private Providers Ramping Up Access

The drug has been on the NHS since 2019 for type 2 diabetes and since 2022 for weight loss. Novo Nordisk is working with the NHS and private clinics to make the higher dose widely available across the UK.

Warning: Fat Jab Weight Regain and Fake Products

However, scientists from the University of Oxford warn that many patients regain weight within 20 months of stopping the jab—sometimes faster than traditional dieting.

Plus, there’s a dark side: illegal fake fat jabs are flooding social media. Many don’t contain semaglutide and may just be repackaged insulin pens, risking severe and potentially fatal blood sugar crashes.

Experts urge buyers to stay safe and avoid knock-offs.

Top Mistakes Sabotaging Your Fat Jab Results

Incorrect Injection Technique: Prime pens properly and rotate injection sites to avoid lumps.

Prime pens properly and rotate injection sites to avoid lumps. Timing Matters: Don’t take shots before heavy meals or parties; jabs need time to work.

Don’t take shots before heavy meals or parties; jabs need time to work. Skipping Meals Backfires: Avoid malnourishment that slows metabolism.

Avoid malnourishment that slows metabolism. Eat Right: Cut sugary drinks and alcohol; boost protein intake.

Cut sugary drinks and alcohol; boost protein intake. Stay Hydrated: Dehydration worsens side effects like headaches and nausea.

Dehydration worsens side effects like headaches and nausea. Keep Exercising: Helps maintain muscle and shape as you lose weight.

Helps maintain muscle and shape as you lose weight. Don’t Quit Too Soon: Stopping jabs early risks rapid weight regain.

With two-thirds of Brits now classed as overweight or obese, the NHS faces a growing crisis. This supercharged jab could offer a critical lifeline—if used properly and safely.