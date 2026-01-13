Watch Live

TRIPLE DOSE Fat-Blasting Wegovy Dose Triples to 7.2mg Weekly

  • Updated: 15:22
  • , 13 January 2026
Fat-Blasting Wegovy Dose Triples to 7.2mg Weekly

Brits battling obesity have a new weapon: a triple-strength dose of the fat-busting jab Wegovy. The UK’s Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has approved a 7.2mg weekly shot—three times the current max of 2.4mg.

Made by Novo Nordisk, the semaglutide injection tricks the brain into feeling full, slashing appetite and helping patients shed serious pounds.

Clinical Trials Reveal Massive Weight Loss

Trials involving over 1,000 obese adults found that those on the 7.2mg dose lost an average of 20.7% of their body weight over 72 weeks, compared to just 2.4% for placebo users.

One third of participants lost at least 25% of their weight during the study. However, the jab can cause mild to moderate gastrointestinal issues, including nausea, constipation, and diarrhoea.

“This approval marks another huge step in helping people live healthier lives,” said Sebnem Avsar Tuna, Novo Nordisk UK general manager.

Currently, patients receive the 7.2mg dose as three separate 2.4mg injections, but Novo Nordisk has requested MHRA approval for a single-shot device delivering the full dose at once.

NHS and Private Providers Ramping Up Access

The drug has been on the NHS since 2019 for type 2 diabetes and since 2022 for weight loss. Novo Nordisk is working with the NHS and private clinics to make the higher dose widely available across the UK.

Warning: Fat Jab Weight Regain and Fake Products

However, scientists from the University of Oxford warn that many patients regain weight within 20 months of stopping the jab—sometimes faster than traditional dieting.

Plus, there’s a dark side: illegal fake fat jabs are flooding social media. Many don’t contain semaglutide and may just be repackaged insulin pens, risking severe and potentially fatal blood sugar crashes.

Experts urge buyers to stay safe and avoid knock-offs.

Top Mistakes Sabotaging Your Fat Jab Results

  • Incorrect Injection Technique: Prime pens properly and rotate injection sites to avoid lumps.
  • Timing Matters: Don’t take shots before heavy meals or parties; jabs need time to work.
  • Skipping Meals Backfires: Avoid malnourishment that slows metabolism.
  • Eat Right: Cut sugary drinks and alcohol; boost protein intake.
  • Stay Hydrated: Dehydration worsens side effects like headaches and nausea.
  • Keep Exercising: Helps maintain muscle and shape as you lose weight.
  • Don’t Quit Too Soon: Stopping jabs early risks rapid weight regain.

With two-thirds of Brits now classed as overweight or obese, the NHS faces a growing crisis. This supercharged jab could offer a critical lifeline—if used properly and safely.

 

Recommended for you

Massive Sea Search Underway in Blackpool After Early Morning Sighting
SEA SEARCH Massive Sea Search Underway in Blackpool After Early Morning Sighting
Cop Banned from Driving After Serious Emersons Green Crash
BAN AND FINE Cop Banned from Driving After Serious Emersons Green Crash
Snapchat Sicko Jailed for Paying Kids for Nasty Pics
SICKO JAILED Snapchat Sicko Jailed for Paying Kids for Nasty Pics
Brutal 'Rib-Cracking' Stomach Virus Wrecks Cruise with Over 2,500 On Board
OUTBREAK Brutal ‘Rib-Cracking’ Stomach Virus Wrecks Cruise with Over 2,500 On Board

Must READ

Police Release E-Fit in Hunt for Plymouth Sexual Assault Suspect
HOUSE TO HOUSE Police Release E-Fit in Hunt for Plymouth Sexual Assault Suspect
LLondon Woman Found Guilty of Murdering Partner in Clacton Hotel Room
BRUTAL ATTACK London Woman Found Guilty of Murdering Partner in Clacton Hotel Room
‘Huge Sonic Boom’ Rattles Norfolk and Suffolk Skies
MOD TIGHT LIPPED ‘Huge Sonic Boom’ Rattles Norfolk and Suffolk Skies
Met Police Officer on Trial for GBH After Taser Chase Leaves Suspected Burglar Paralyzed

BREAKING

ACQUITTED Met Officer Cleared of Assault After 2022 Taser Incident
Three Missing After Devastating Boxing Day Blaze in Gloucestershire
FATAL BLAZE PROBE Man Found Dead After Devastating Chalford House Fire
Man in His 50s Arrested After Early Morning Rape in Bolton
RAPE PROBE Man in His 50s Arrested After Early Morning Rape in Bolton
M5 SHUT BOTH WAYS After Serious Crash – Chaos and Delays Hit Motorway All Day
TRAFFIC CHAOS M5 SHUT BOTH WAYS After Serious Crash – Chaos and Delays Hit Motorway All Day
Rawtenstall Paedophile Slapped With 23 Years for Sick Sex Crimes
VILE PEDO Rawtenstall Paedophile Slapped With 23 Years for Sick Sex Crimes
Widespread Outage Reported On Social Media Platform X, Formerly Known As Twitter
IS IT DOWN X App Crashes as Nearly Half of Users Report Problems
Haydock Man Locked Up for Nine Years After Reign of Terror and Abuse
REIGN OF TERROR Haydock Man Locked Up for Nine Years After Reign of Terror and Abuse

More For You

BREAKING

Teen Stabbed to Death in Feltham
MURDER PROBE LAUNCHED Teen Stabbed to Death in Feltham
Man Pleads Guilty After Horrific Discovery of 37 Dog Remains in Billericay
HORRIFIC SCENE Man Pleads Guilty After Horrific Discovery of 37 Dog Remains in Billericay
Amazon Launches UK Drone Flights with Futuristic MK30 Drone
PRIME AIR Amazon Launches UK Drone Flights with Futuristic MK30 Drone
Racial Assault Sparks Hunt for Man in Crawley Supermarket
RACE ATTACK Racial Assault Sparks Hunt for Man in Crawley Supermarket

More From UK News in Pictures

Police Hunt Man After Shocking Bexhill Upskirting Reports
MANHUNT LAUNCHED Police Hunt Man After Shocking Bexhill Upskirting Reports
Bradford Man Locked Up for 11 Years Over Child Sex Crimes
LIFE SENTANCE Bradford Man Locked Up for 11 Years Over Child Sex Crimes
Body Found at Branston Water Park Believed to Be Missing Wolverhampton Teen
TRAGIC END Body Found at Branston Water Park Believed to Be Missing Wolverhampton Teen
Life Sentence for Preston Man Who Stabbed Probation Officer
KNIFE AND GUN ATTACK Life Sentence for Preston Man Who Stabbed Probation Officer
M5 Shutdown After Serious Crash Near Michaelwood Services
POLICE INCIDENT M5 Shutdown After Serious Crash Near Michaelwood Services
What is the Super Bowl, and why has it become such a big deal in the UK?
What is the Super Bowl, and why has it become such a big deal in the UK?
Trump Watches as Europe & Africa Take the Lead
GOLD RUSH Trump Launches Criminal Probe into Fed Chair Powell – Dollar Dives, Gold Skyrockets
FLASHY JAG Uninsured Jaguar Stop Nails Drug Dealer in Tunbridge Wells
Schools Shut and Thousands Without Water as Kent Major Incident Drags On
WATER CRISIS Schools Shut and Thousands Without Water as Kent Major Incident Drags On
Europe’s Airports Frozen Out as Icy Weather Triggers Shutdowns
DEEP FREEZE SHUTDOWN Europe’s Airports Frozen Out as Icy Weather Triggers Shutdowns
Russian Spy Found Hanged at Cyprus Embassy Amid Oligarch Disappearance
SPY SCANDAL Russian Spy Found Hanged at Cyprus Embassy Amid Oligarch Disappearance
Lost THC V3 Liquid Diamonds Live Resin Disposable — The Next Level in Disposable Vapes
Lost THC V3 Liquid Diamonds Live Resin Disposable — The Next Level in Disposable Vapes
KNIFE CRIME Teen Stabbed to Death in Feltham Shocker
Suspect Caught on CCTV After Early Morning Burglary in Canterbury
SHOP BREAKER Suspect Caught on CCTV After Early Morning Burglary in Canterbury
FOOTAGE SHOCKER Car in Fatal Taxi Crash Spotted Speeding at 120mph Hours Earlier
Man Arrested After Graverobbing Spree Yields 100+ Human Bones
RAG AND BONE Man Arrested After Graverobbing Spree Yields 100+ Human Bones

More From UKNIP

Dad Admits Manslaughter of Baby Son in Shocking Stafford Case
TRAGIC DEATH OF A BABY Dad Admits Manslaughter of Baby Son in Shocking Stafford Case
Former Essex Police Special Superintendent Charged with Sexual Offence
POLICE PROBE Serious Collision Shuts Down A414 in Bobbingworth
TEEN STABBED Feltham High Street Stabbing Sparks Major Police Response
82-Year-Old Woman Seriously Hurt in Hove Car Theft
MANHUNT LAUNCHED 82-Year-Old Woman Seriously Hurt in Hove Car Theft
error: Content is protected !!