Five Dead in Horror Helicopter Crash on Mount Kilimanjaro

Tragedy struck Tanzania’s Mount Kilimanjaro as a helicopter crashed near the Barafu camp on Wednesday, killing all five onboard, the Civil Aviation Authority confirmed on Thursday.

Victims Identified: From Doctor to Tourists

The victims included Tanzanian guide Innocent Mbaga, 32-year-old doctor Jimmy Daniel, Zimbabwean pilot Constantine Mazonde, 42, and two Czech tourists, David Plos and Anna Plosova, both aged 30.

Helicopter on Medical Rescue Mission

The helicopter was conducting a medical rescue mission when it crashed during the tourists’ descent from a six-day climb.

Musa Kuji, Tanzania National Parks commissioner, said: “They were descending from the peak when the helicopter crashed near Barafu Camp in Kilimanjaro National Park.”

Investigation Launched, Embassies Notified

The Tanzania Civil Aviation Authority announced a formal investigation in line with international safety standards to determine the crash’s cause.

Tanzanian authorities are working with the relevant embassies to repatriate the victims’ bodies.

Rare Crash on Africa’s Tallest Peak

Mount Kilimanjaro, Africa’s highest mountain at nearly 6,000 metres (20,000ft), welcomes around 50,000 climbers annually, but aircraft accidents like this are rare. The last fatal incident was in 2008, which claimed four lives.

The helicopter, operated by Kilimedair, offers a faster descent for climbers struggling with the traditional two-day trek down the mountain.

So far, Kilimedair has not issued a statement on the crash.