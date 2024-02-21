UK News in Pictures

Man Charged with Murder in Reading

Former Chief of Staff to Madagascan President Convicted of Bribery

Former Chief of Staff to Madagascan President Convicted of Bribery

written by Home of UK News in Picturesuknip247
Two adults posing for headshot photos against a plain background.

The former Chief of Staff to the President of Madagascar, Romy Andrianarisoa, has been found guilty of bribery following a fast-paced covert investigation by the National Crime Agency (NCA).

Andrianarisoa, 47, from Madagascar, and her associate, French national Philippe Tabuteau, 54, were charged in August 2023 after soliciting substantial sums of money in exchange for their help securing an exclusive mining joint venture with the Government of Madagascar. Tabuteau pleaded guilty in September 2023.

The pair attempted to solicit a bribe from Gemfields, a UK-based company specializing in responsible mining of rubies and emeralds. Andrianarisoa, at the time Chief of Staff to President Rajoelina of Madagascar, made it clear that she had a direct line to, and significant influence with, the country’s leadership. Tabuteau assisted with the negotiations, claiming to work for the government in a private capacity.

Andrianarisoa and Tabuteau requested bribes totalling 10,000 Swiss Francs each, along with additional payments for facilitating the collaboration with the Madagascan government. Suspicious of their intentions, Gemfields reported concerns about corruption to the NCA, which initiated an investigation utilizing surveillance and other covert tactics.

Following a jury trial at Southwark Crown Court, Andrianarisoa was found guilty on 20 February 2024. Sentencing is scheduled for 18 March 2024.

Andy Kelly, Head of the International Corruption Unit at the NCA, expressed gratitude to Gemfields for their cooperation and emphasized the determination of the agency to uphold the rule of law.

Thomas Short, a specialist fraud prosecutor in the Crown Prosecution Service, described Andrianarisoa as a corrupt official who chose to enrich herself in the course of her public duties. He commended Gemfields for reporting the pair to the authorities, thus protecting their business and others from greedy and unscrupulous individuals.

