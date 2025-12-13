Watch Live

PRISON TERMS Halifax Chaos: 16 Jailed for Violent Disorder

  • Updated: 04:53
  • , 13 December 2025
Halifax Chaos: 16 Jailed for Violent Disorder

Halifax has seen justice served after serious disturbances rocked the town earlier this year. Sixteen men have been sentenced following violent disorder cases linked to incidents between February and March.

Guilty Pleas and Trial Verdicts

Most defendants pleaded guilty, while three went to trial in July. Mohammed Khalji, 48, was found guilty by a jury, and Usama Usman, 28, pleaded guilty mid-trial. Another defendant, Nohaze Afzal, 41, was cleared. Five more await trial, scheduled for May 2027.

Prison Terms and Suspended Sentences Delivered

On 9 December at Bradford Crown Court, the sentences dropped hard:

  • Uzair Mahmood, 25, jailed 17 months for violent disorder and weapon possession.
  • Sohrab Zeb, 19, given 20 months for violent disorder, weapon possession, and assault.
  • Fida Hussain, 55, locked up for 18 months on similar charges.
  • Ahmed Zeb, 41, received 19 months for violent disorder and assault with a weapon.
  • Husam Ali, 35, jailed 18 months for violent disorder.
  • Arbaaz Ali, 27, bagged 33 months and a 17-month driving ban.
  • Chaudry Zeshan, 26, sentenced to 15 months for conspiracy to commit violent disorder.
  • Mohammed Hizar, 22, got 30 months for violent disorder, weapon possession, and Section 20 assault.
  • Saad Mahmood, 27, handed 18 months for violent disorder and weapons possession.
  • Shahid Abdullah, 25, sentenced 15 months for weapon possession and assault.

Suspended Sentences and Community Orders

  • Usama Usman, 28, 22 months suspended for two years for violent disorder and weapons offences.
  • Awais Matloob, 45, 21 months suspended plus 50 hours unpaid work.
  • Samran Ali, 27, 21 months suspended for two years.
  • Abuhazaifah Khalji, 23, 24 months suspended and six-month driving ban.
  • Mohammed Khalji, 48, 24 months suspended for conspiracy to commit violent disorder.
  • Ibrahim Khalji, 25, sentenced to 24 months suspended for conspiracy, assault, and weapon charges.

These punishments follow violent street disorder on Mile Cross Road, with some sentences related to a second incident on 11 March.

Halifax courts are sending a clear message: violent disorder will not be tolerated.

