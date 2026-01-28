Watch Live

ON THE CARDS New Mosque Plans Submitted for Romford

  • Updated: 20:15
  • , 28 January 2026

Plans to partially demolish buildings at 222-226 South Street to build a new mosque have landed on Havering Council’s desk. The proposal, put forward by the Havering Islamic & Cultural Centre (HICC), aims to create a modern place of worship and cultural hub.

Replacement Mosque to Rise After Compulsory Purchase

The current mosque at Bridge Close faces demolition after the council issued a compulsory purchase order for redevelopment. Since then, HICC has been hunting for a new site, settling on the South Street location with a rich history dating back to the 1930s when it started as a builder’s merchant.

State-of-the-Art Mosque Design Spans Three Floors

  • Lower Ground: Main prayer hall, community spaces, soup kitchen, food bank, and ghusl (ritual purification) facilities
  • Ground Floor: Men’s prayer hall and education rooms
  • First Floor: Women’s prayer hall, library, and education rooms

The design focuses on “separate but connected” prayer spaces for men and women, promoting inclusivity while respecting faith traditions.

Architects Promise a Community-Focused Mosque

“The mosque seeks to act as a civic asset, promoting interfaith understanding and providing a venue for charitable, educational, and social initiatives. By offering a space for spiritual and communal activities, the mosque will positively contribute to the neighbourhood, fostering inclusivity, and enhancing the social fabric of Romford,” said architects John McAslan + Partners.

The council is set to make a decision on the plans by March 2023.

Recommended for you

Screenshot 2026-01-28 at 13.48.37
TRAIN ROBBERS Knife-Wielding Thug Robs Teen Boy and Girl on South East London Train
IMG_1927
DRUGS BUST Four Arrested After Major Drugs Raids in Grimsby and Cleethorpes
618372724_1468691278591551_5148140230953107387_n
LIFE CHANGING Teen, 15, Fighting for Life After Penge Bike Crash
Screenshot 2026-01-28 at 06.25.28
DRUGS HAUL Drug Dealer Busted with £13,600 Stash in Car and Storage Unit

Must READ

MASK THUGS Thames Valley Police Release E-Fits After Oxford Burglary
FLAMES AND FUMES Cowfold Rubbish Fires Rage Near Care Home
MIGRANT CRISIS Five Arrested in Plot to Smuggle 23 Migrants Out of UK
AIRLIFTED Air Ambulance Scrambles to M6 Crash
LOCKED UP Wiltshire Child Sex Offender Locked Up After Breaking Court Order
FANS PAY TRIBUTE Charlton legend ‘Headphones Norm’ Barker dies after collapsing at match
QUICK THINKING Young Heroes Save Man on New Year’s Eve
NO INJURIES Early Morning Blaze Hits Hove Home
FRONTMAN Ex-Spandau Ballet Singer Found Guilty of Rape and Sexual Assault
ASBESTOS SCARE Hobbycraft Recalls Kids’ Craft Set Over Asbestos Scare

More For You

JAIL TIME Drug Dealer Snared in Peterborough Gets put Behind Bars
Over 3,000 Migrants Cross Channel in Busiest Fortnight of 2024 Amid Renewed Efforts to Combat Smuggling
FALLING FLAT One-In, One-Out Scheme Falling Flat
GANG BUSTED Biggest Machine-Ringing Gang Busted in South East
BRING HER HOME Urgent Search Underway for Missing 16-Year-Old Girl in Birmingham – 100 Miles From Home

More From UK News in Pictures

GANG SLAMMING Organised Crime Gang Slammed with Nearly 50 Years Behind Bars
Breaking: Met Police Marksman Found Not Guilty of Murdering Chris Kaba
MORE DELAYS Misconduct Case Against Met Firearms Officer NX121 Put on Ice
SWINDON STALKER CAUGHT Man Pleads Guilty After Terrorising Woman
FATAL TRAGEDY Tragedy at Erith JET Garage: Person Dies on Belmont Road
ATTACK TURNED DEADLY Domestic Abuser Jailed for Suffocating Woman in Worthing
SHADT PASTS Met Wins Big Legal Battle to Sack Officers with Shady Pasts
ON THE CARDS New Mosque Plans Submitted for Romford
BLUEWATER SHOPPING BOOST Rodd & Gunn Set to Storm Bluewater with New Store Launch
FATAL CRASH Man Dies in Deadly Crash on A27 Near Falmer
EXPLOSIVE HAUL Garden Shed Bomb-Maker Busted in Bedfordshire
YouTuber Curtis Arnold in Dispute Over Drone Footage at Hartlebury Castle
TIKTOK GHOUL NICOLA BULLEY Convicted Sex Offender and Trespasser Curtis Arnold Banned From TikTok
TAKE OFF SCARE British Airways Flight Loses Wheel on Take-Off – Still Flies 5,000 Miles Safely
JUSTICE SERVED Horsham Man Found Guilty of Decades-Long Child Rape Nightmare
Court Round-Up: Driving Offences, Order Breaches and Suspended Sentences Across Bromley and Surrounding Areas
NOT ONE FOR THE ROAD Plumstead Business Owner Busted for Drink Driving
CABLE THEFT NPAS Helicopter Helps Nab EV Cable Thieves Near A1
SHOOK HOMES Bomb Blast Blow-Up Man Convicted for Blowing Up ULEZ Camera in London

More From UKNIP

PRISON SCANDAL Ex-prison officer jailed for illicit affairs and drug smuggling in UK jails
LIFE SENTANCE Rapper Digdat Sentenced to Life Over Chilling Notting Hill Drive-By Shooting
FACING THE SACK West Midlands PCC Moves to Sack Chief Constable Over Fan Ban Fiasco
DOG FIGHT Chainsaw Attack in Olton Woodland Ends with Jail Sentence
error: Content is protected !!