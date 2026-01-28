Plans to partially demolish buildings at 222-226 South Street to build a new mosque have landed on Havering Council’s desk. The proposal, put forward by the Havering Islamic & Cultural Centre (HICC), aims to create a modern place of worship and cultural hub.

Replacement Mosque to Rise After Compulsory Purchase

The current mosque at Bridge Close faces demolition after the council issued a compulsory purchase order for redevelopment. Since then, HICC has been hunting for a new site, settling on the South Street location with a rich history dating back to the 1930s when it started as a builder’s merchant.

State-of-the-Art Mosque Design Spans Three Floors

Lower Ground: Main prayer hall, community spaces, soup kitchen, food bank, and ghusl (ritual purification) facilities

Main prayer hall, community spaces, soup kitchen, food bank, and ghusl (ritual purification) facilities Ground Floor: Men’s prayer hall and education rooms

Men’s prayer hall and education rooms First Floor: Women’s prayer hall, library, and education rooms

The design focuses on “separate but connected” prayer spaces for men and women, promoting inclusivity while respecting faith traditions.

Architects Promise a Community-Focused Mosque

“The mosque seeks to act as a civic asset, promoting interfaith understanding and providing a venue for charitable, educational, and social initiatives. By offering a space for spiritual and communal activities, the mosque will positively contribute to the neighbourhood, fostering inclusivity, and enhancing the social fabric of Romford,” said architects John McAslan + Partners.

The council is set to make a decision on the plans by March 2023.