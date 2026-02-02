Watch Live

RAPE PROBE Police Hunt Bald Man Over St Leonards Rape Attack

  • Updated: 05:03
  • , 2 February 2026

Police are hunting a man after a 17-year-old boy was reportedly raped near a bus stop in St Leonards.

How the Incident Unfolded

Sussex Police say the teenager was approached at around 11.30pm on Thursday, January 30, near the Asda on Battle Road. The pair then walked towards Lidl on Bohemia Road, where the alleged attack happened.

Suspect Description and Appeal

  • White man, around 40 years old
  • Bald with a goatee beard
  • Wears glasses

Detective Inspector Barry Chandler urged the public to help. “If you were near Asda or Lidl that night, or have CCTV, dashcam, or doorbell footage, please get in touch,” he said.

The victim is receiving specialist support as inquiries continue. Police have boosted patrols in the area to reassure locals and keep people safe.

How to Help

If you recognise the man or have any information, contact Sussex Police online or call 101. Quote serial 554 of 31/01.

