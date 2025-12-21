Health Secretary Wes Streeting has ramped up pressure on Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer by hinting Britain should rejoin the EU customs union. The Cabinet minister says leaving the EU hit the UK hard economically – and a return to the customs union could fix that, despite the Government’s firm “no” to such a move.

“Leaving EU cost UK dearly” says Streeting

The 42-year-old told The Observer: “Leaving the EU hit Britain so hard because of the enormous economic benefits from being in the single market and customs union.”

He added: “This is a country and a government that wants a closer trading relationship with Europe. But the catch is any deal can’t bring back freedom of movement.”

Government digs in against customs union return

Streeting’s comments clash with the Government’s stance — they insist the UK will stay outside the customs union and single market. No return to freedom of movement, no exceptions.

He also blasted the Brexit fallout: “We’ve taken a massive economic hit leaving the EU. I’m really uncomfortable with the tax load in this country.”

Despite this, he praised the revised EU trade deal signed in May as a “good start”, highlighting sections on red tape cuts and fishing concessions, which align with Starmer’s push for closer EU ties.

Leadership rumours swirl as Streeting keeps options open

When pressed about a leadership bid, Streeting didn’t rule it out, even after denying last month’s claims he’s plotting against Starmer. He and Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood are seen as rising Labour stars and possible challengers.

Customs union question divides Labour and risks political fallout

The customs union lets member states move goods with zero tariffs and customs checks. Rejoining would be a seismic policy about-face for Labour and might block independent trade deals outside Europe.

Critics warn losing trade freedom risks the UK’s global standing. But supporters argue the economic gains from easier trade with the EU outweigh those concerns.

Streeting’s bold stance hints at Cabinet frustration over Brexit’s economic toll and trade restrictions. It shows cracks in the Government as it weighs how close to get to Brussels.

Prime Minister Starmer now faces a tricky balancing act — appeasing Labour’s pro-EU members while not alienating Leave-supporting voters Labour wooed in the last election.