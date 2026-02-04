Watch Live

HIGH SPEED Winter Olympics Star Fredrik Moeller Airlifted After High-Speed Training Crash

  • Updated: 14:57
  • , 4 February 2026

Norwegian ski ace Fredrik Moeller faced a terrifying ordeal after a high-speed crash during intense Winter Olympics training. The 2026 Games hopeful lost control on a challenging slope, prompting an emergency helicopter rescue.

Horror on the Slopes

The crash sent shockwaves through the skiing world as the star came down hard. Team medics and officials rushed to his side immediately, fearing serious injury. A rescue helicopter was scrambled quickly, and Moeller was airlifted off the mountain for urgent hospital checks. Teammates looked on anxiously as the drama unfolded.

High Stakes Ahead of 2026 Games

Moeller’s accident occurred during a grueling training session as athletes push to peak for next year’s Winter Olympics. High-speed skiing is notoriously dangerous, with competitors reaching motorway-like speeds on unforgiving slopes. Norwegian team insiders have not yet confirmed the severity of Moeller’s injuries, leaving fans on edge.

“Supporters will now be hoping this crash is just a scare,” says a source close to the team.

Fans Rally and Await Updates

Social media erupted with concern for the Norwegian star, tipped as a strong medal contender. Officials have promised to release more information once medical assessments are complete. This incident is a stark reminder of the perils elite skiers face every time they race down the mountain.

Stay tuned as we follow Fredrik Moeller’s recovery and the countdown to the 2026 Winter Olympics continues.

Recommended for you

mark-davison
SLAMMED Drug Dealer Caught and Jailed in Ellesmere Port
Screenshot 2026-02-04 at 06.01.07
NO ROMANCE Ex-Prison Officer Jailed for Romance with Inmate
Screenshot 2026-02-04 at 05.46.16
CHEEKY DEALER Hitchin Drug Dealer Caught and Jailed for Hatfield County Lines Role
Screenshot 2026-02-04 at 05.44.08
PUB BRAWL Two Men Sentenced Over Tragic Death of Teenager Liam Derrett

Must READ

BIG SAFETY BOOST Surrey Welcomes Eight New On-Call Firefighters in Big Boost for Local Safety
SAVAGE ATTACK Brutal Abuser Locked Up After Horror Attacks on Sheppey Woman
HIGH SPEED Winter Olympics Star Fredrik Moeller Airlifted After High-Speed Training Crash

BREAKING

CHURCH SCANDLE Pastor Busted for Preying on Kids and Young Women in Chilling Church Scandal
TEEN MURDER PROBE ARREST Murder Probe Underway After Man Stabbed Near De Montfort University, Leicester
COMMUNITY JOINS FORCES Grimsby Central Library Set for Comeback After Community Backing
SINGLE STAB WOUND Two men charged with 2024 Haringey murder
TRIPLE STABBING Triple Stabbing Sparks Major Road Chaos in Leicester De Montfort University
CASH CRACKDOWN Derbyshire Police Crack Down on Fake Cash Spree
SENT TO NORFOLK Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Quits £30m Royal Lodge Amid Epstein Allegations

More For You

PAYBACK Drug Dealer Slapped with £400k Payback or Jail Threat
CRIME SPREE Two Men Jailed for Cheshire Burglary Spree – Footballer’s Home Targeted
ARSON PROBE Overnight Garage Blaze Torches Dozens of Vehicles in Sheffield
SERIOUS COLLISION M11 closed southbound in Essex after overturned vehicle collision

More From UK News in Pictures

POLICE PLEA Have You Seen Missing David Jenkins?
TRAVEL WARNING Do Not Travel Alert: Chaos Hits Southern, Thameslink & Gatwick Express Trains
SHUTDOWN Four Nabbed and £750k Worth of Gear Seized in Massive IPTV Piracy Crackdown
ON THE CARDS Supermax-Style Units: The UK’s Bold Move to Tackle Violent Prisoners
CAUGHT BY TECH Child Sex Offender Nabbed by Live Facial Recognition in Hackney
MIGRANT CRISIS FIRST PICTURE:Tragic Metro Murder: Man Pushes Woman in Front of Train in Hamburg
EMERGENCY ON FINALS British Airways Aircraft Declares Emergency Over Copenhagen
GUILTY PLEA Man Pleads Guilty to Murder of Woman Found Dead in Nottingham Home
HORRIFIC ATTACK Brave Woman’s Nightmare Ends as Attacker Gets 6½ Years
DRUGS STASH Doncaster Drug Dealer Caught Red-Handed with £40k Stash
RICE BOWL Cardiff man jailed after bizarre ‘rice bowl’ drug phone excuse
MAN ON THE RUN WANTED: Cristiano Brown – Firearms and Drug Offences
MCBUSTED Brazen Daytime Drug Dealer Busted in Cambridge
PERVERTING THE COURSE Former Bracknell Mayor on Trial for Helping Son Hide Rape Evidence

BREAKING

AIRCRAFT EMERGENCY Jet2 Pilot Falls Ill Mid-Flight, Emergency Declared Over UK
GRUESOME ATTACK Thug Choked Woman in Shocking Dorchester Attack – Now Behind Bars

More From UKNIP

FATAL CRASH Tragic Motorbike Crash in Louth Claims Rider’s Life
KILLER MANHUNT Police Dig Deep in Murder Hunt for Missing Man Andrzej Mucha
TypeScript Development: Why Teams Choose TS for Modern Web Apps
Over 1,000 Migrants Arrive in Dover via Small Boats This Week
THROUGH THE ROOF Kent’s Asylum Seeker Bill Shoots Up – Now Highest in UK