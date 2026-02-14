Watch Live
TRIO ARREST 19-Year-Old Dies in Shocking Three-Car Crash as Three Men Held

  A 19-year-old teen has tragically lost his life in a horrific three-car collision on...

Published: 1:45 pm February 14, 2026
Updated: 4:47 pm February 14, 2026

 

A 19-year-old teen has tragically lost his life in a horrific three-car collision on a quiet rural road in West Yorkshire. Three men, all aged 19, were arrested at the scene and have now been released on bail pending further investigations.

Fatal Crash Rocks Holmfirth

The fatal smash happened late Wednesday night on Sheffield Road, Jackson Bridge, Holmfirth. The young victim was a passenger in a silver Skoda Fabia that careened off the road and crashed into a wall.

Emergency services were called to the scene at 10.11pm. The teen suffered serious head injuries and was rushed to the hospital, but sadly succumbed to his wounds the following day.

Three Men Arrested on Suspicion of Drug-Impaired Dangerous Driving

Police say the silver Skoda was travelling in convoy with a white Skoda Fabia and a blue BMW. The drivers of all three vehicles were arrested on suspicion of driving while over the prescribed limit of drugs and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

“Three 19-year-old men were arrested at the scene and have since been bailed pending further enquiries,” confirmed West Yorkshire Police.

Police Appeal for Witnesses

Authorities are urging anyone who witnessed the crash or has any information to come forward. Witnesses can contact West Yorkshire Police via 101 or visit their website, quoting log 1938 of 11 February.

