Factory worker jailed after £1m arson attack on Leicester tissue plant

A factory worker who deliberately set fire to the Leicester tissue plant where he worked, causing more than £1 million worth of damage, has been jailed.

Ajay Ajay, 31, broke into Natsons Packaging Ltd under the cover of darkness on January 25 before using large bundles of toilet roll to start the blaze.

CCTV captured a hooded figure leaving the factory and walking to a nearby petrol station, where a jerry can and fuel were purchased.

Leicestershire Police traced the suspect and established that he was an employee of the company.

Further CCTV showed Ajay purchasing the fuel, while a subsequent search of his home in Forest Avenue uncovered clothing matching that worn by the person captured on camera.

Investigators also recovered a bank card and footwear linked to the petrol station purchase.

Ajay later handed himself in at Mansfield House Police Station after discovering officers were looking for him.

He pleaded guilty to arson and burglary and appeared at Leicester Crown Court on Wednesday, August 26, where he was sentenced to three years in prison.

Employees left without work after blaze

Police said the fire caused extensive damage to machinery at the plant, with losses exceeding £1 million.

The business was unable to operate fully for several months following the blaze, leaving many employees without work.

Detective Constable Shannon Clare, who investigated the case, said Ajay refused to provide an explanation for his actions when interviewed.

She said: “When Ajay was interviewed, he stayed silent throughout; he gave no account as to why he committed the offence.

“The business was not operating fully for several months, and many employees were left without a job.

“The damage to the machinery was in excess of £1million; Ajay showed no remorse for the impact his actions had on many people.”

DC Clare said the evidence against Ajay was “overwhelming”, adding that police hoped the conclusion of the case would help those affected move on and rebuild the business.