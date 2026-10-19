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TRIAL UPDATE Tommy Robinson denies harassment charges as trial begins over alleged intimidation of journalists

Tommy Robinson has denied two charges of harassment allegedly involving two MailOnline journalists following reporting about his holiday in Cyprus.

The 43-year-old, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, appeared at Southwark Crown Court on Monday, 19 October, as his trial began.

He is accused of harassment causing fear of violence involving reporters Andrew Young and Jacob Dirnhuber. The alleged conduct took place between 5 and 7 August 2024 and included social media posts, direct messages and a telephone conversation.

Robinson has pleaded not guilty to both charges. The trial was expected to last five days.

Prosecutor outlines allegations

Opening the prosecution case, Ben Holt alleged that Robinson responded to the journalists’ reporting by attempting to intimidate them.

According to the prosecution, photographs of the journalists’ homes were circulated to Robinson’s online audience, and individuals subsequently went to their addresses.

The court heard allegations that the journalists experienced threats and that the situation led to concerns about their personal safety.

Mr Holt also referred to a separate account on X that published material about the reporters. He told the court the prosecution was not alleging that this account was linked to Robinson, but argued that the involvement of others was a foreseeable consequence of his alleged conduct.

The allegations have not been proved, and Robinson denies the charges.

Dispute followed reporting about Cyprus holiday

The court heard that MailOnline journalist Jacob Dirnhuber had commissioned Andrew Young and a photographer to report on Robinson while he was in Cyprus.

The resulting article was published online on 4 August 2024 and in print the following day.

Prosecutors alleged that Robinson initially expressed concern about the safety of his family before his response to the reporting escalated.

The prosecution also outlined an alleged telephone conversation on 5 August, during which Robinson is accused of referring to Young’s home address and threatening to publish photographs of his family.

Messages cited during the case allegedly included the words “I’ll be knocking at your door” and “I’m coming to get you”.

These communications form part of the prosecution’s case and remain allegations for the jury to consider.

Robinson says he was protecting his family

The prosecution’s opening account indicated that Robinson’s position was that he had acted to protect his family after the newspaper’s reporting put them at risk.

Section 4 of the Protection from Harassment Act 1997 concerns a course of conduct that causes a person to fear violence on at least two occasions, where the defendant knew or ought to have known their conduct would cause that fear.

The legislation also provides a defence where the conduct was reasonable for protecting the defendant, another person or property.

Whether the prosecution can prove the charges, and whether any defence applies, will be determined through the trial.

Case continues at Southwark Crown Court

The case follows earlier court proceedings in 2025, after the Crown Prosecution Service authorised two charges in May of that year.

Robinson previously indicated that he wanted a jury to hear the evidence.

At the start of the trial, jurors were instructed to put aside their views about Robinson’s political beliefs and the newspaper involved and decide the case on the evidence presented.

No verdict had been reached when proceedings opened on Monday. Robinson remains entitled to the presumption of innocence, and the trial is continuing.

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