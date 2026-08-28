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RAPE CHARGES Met Police officer charged with three counts of rape

Met Police officer charged with three counts of rape

A Metropolitan Police officer has been charged with three counts of rape following an investigation into allegations made by a woman.

Police Constable Mohammad Adil Waheed, 23, was charged by Hertfordshire Constabulary on July 28, 2026.

The charges relate to three alleged offences which are said to have taken place in Hertfordshire in July 2025.

Waheed was off duty at the time of the alleged offences.

He was arrested in London on December 4, 2025, after detectives from Hertfordshire Constabulary’s Sexual Offences Investigation Team launched an investigation.

Following further enquiries, Waheed was subsequently charged with three counts of rape.

The Metropolitan Police has confirmed that the officer is currently suspended from duty while criminal proceedings are ongoing.

Waheed is due to appear before St Albans Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, August 27.

No further details about the complainant have been released.

 

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