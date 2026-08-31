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MURDER ATTEMPT Serving prisoner denies attempted murder after imam stabbed five times

Serving prisoner denies attempted murder after imam stabbed five times

A serving prisoner accused of stabbing a prison imam five times in the head and neck has pleaded not guilty to attempted murder.

Ahmed Alid, 47, appeared at the Old Bailey via video link from HMP Wakefield to face charges arising from an alleged attack at high-security HMP Full Sutton in East Yorkshire.

Alid formally denied attempted murder, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon.

The attempted murder allegation relates to an incident following Friday prayers on 8 August 2025, when prosecutors allege Alid attacked imam Roderic Vassie inside the prison.

Mr Vassie was allegedly stabbed five times to the head and neck with a piece of metal.

Alid denies attempting to murder him.

Second alleged attack at HMP Wakefield

The court also heard allegations concerning a separate incident after Alid was transferred to HMP Wakefield.

He is accused of assaulting prison officer Sarah Mitchell on 21 October, allegedly leaving her with a broken nose, bruising and other injuries.

Alid has pleaded not guilty to the charge arising from that incident.

He was assisted during the Old Bailey hearing by a Moroccan interpreter and remains in custody.

Alid is due to stand trial at Newcastle Crown Court on 25 November.

The charges against Alid are allegations and he is entitled to a fair trial.

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