Air Ambulance Touches Down After Cardiac Arrest Outside Swindon Asda

Medical Emergency Shuts Down West Swindon District Centre

A serious incident is unfolding outside Asda in West Swindon this Sunday morning. Emergency services rushed to the scene around 10.30am following reports of a cardiac arrest near the Greggs shop opposite the supermarket.

A person, whose age and gender are still unconfirmed, collapsed suddenly, and bystanders immediately started performing CPR.

Wiltshire and Bath Air Ambulance Join the Fray

The Wiltshire and Bath Air Ambulance swiftly landed close by, with their critical care medics teaming up with local ambulance crews to battle the life-threatening situation on site.

In response, the entire West Swindon District Centre has been closed off as emergency teams work urgently.