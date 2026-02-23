The latest series of Britain’s Got Talent has stumbled out of the gate, smashing its previous overnight audience record – but not in a good way.

The ITV hit, a staple of UK telly since 2007, pulled in just three million viewers on Saturday night. That’s a far cry from its glory days when the show regularly captivated around 10 million viewers.

Viewership Plummets by 1.5 Million

Reports reveal this season’s launch audience dipped by roughly 1.5 million compared to last year’s kickoff. The fridge-light ratings are a stark reminder that even TV giants can lose their shine.

Of course, these figures don’t count those who caught up later on ITV’s streaming service, ITVX, but it’s still a worrying slide.

Winter Olympics Leave BGT in the Cold

This year’s ratings battle was especially brutal. BBC Two’s Winter Olympics coverage peaked at 5.5 million viewers, easily outshining the talent show’s modest audience.

So, what do you reckon? Is Britain’s Got Talent losing its sparkle, or have viewers just been distracted by the icy thrills of the Olympics?