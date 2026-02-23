Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

LEFT OUT IN THE COLD Britain’s Got Talent Hits Record Low with 19th Series Launch

The latest series of Britain’s Got Talent has stumbled out of the gate, smashing its...

Published: 1:35 am February 23, 2026
Updated: 1:35 am February 23, 2026

The latest series of Britain’s Got Talent has stumbled out of the gate, smashing its previous overnight audience record – but not in a good way.

The ITV hit, a staple of UK telly since 2007, pulled in just three million viewers on Saturday night. That’s a far cry from its glory days when the show regularly captivated around 10 million viewers.

Viewership Plummets by 1.5 Million

Reports reveal this season’s launch audience dipped by roughly 1.5 million compared to last year’s kickoff. The fridge-light ratings are a stark reminder that even TV giants can lose their shine.

Of course, these figures don’t count those who caught up later on ITV’s streaming service, ITVX, but it’s still a worrying slide.

Winter Olympics Leave BGT in the Cold

This year’s ratings battle was especially brutal. BBC Two’s Winter Olympics coverage peaked at 5.5 million viewers, easily outshining the talent show’s modest audience.

So, what do you reckon? Is Britain’s Got Talent losing its sparkle, or have viewers just been distracted by the icy thrills of the Olympics?

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :Weather Disruption

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE

CREAMFIELDS Chorley Man Jailed for Trying to Smuggle Class A, B & C Drugs into Daresbury Festival

UK News

STREET BRAWL Hero Cop Brutally Beaten in Shocking Good Friday Brawl

UK News

KNIFE CRIME Sheffield Man Jailed for Brutal Neck Stabbing

UK News

UNTAXED Drug Dealer Busted After Cops Spot Uninsured Car – Cocaine Found Hidden in Pants

London, UK News

OVER THE LIMIT Foreign Lorry Driver Charged After A303 Crash with Drink Driving

UK News, Wiltshire

SKATE PARK ATTACK First Picture Released of Man Stabbed to Death at Northampton Skate Park

Crime, UK News

CRIME SCENE Mystery Death Shuts Down Iceland Car Park in Slough

Crime, UK News

GOLDIE Telford Drug Dealer Slapped with Seven-Year Jail Term

UK News

KNIFE ATTACK Man Jailed for Over Three Years After Shocking Gosport Stabbing

UK News

TWO DEAD Hampshire Woman and 7-Year-Old Girl Killed in Horror A3 Crash Near Hindhead Tunnel

Breaking News, UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

POLICE CRACKDOWN Bridgend Man Locked Up for Massive Drug Haul

UK News

Bridgend Man Locked Up for Massive Drug Haul

UK News

DRUGS HAUL Maidenhead Man Locked Up for Pushing £44k Worth of Cocaine

Crime, UK News

Maidenhead Man Locked Up for Pushing £44k Worth of Cocaine

Crime, UK News
BBC to Air Two-Part ‘Call The Midwife’ Christmas Special for the First Time

BOOTED Call the Midwife Fans Furious as BAFTAs Boot Hit BBC1 Slot

London, UK News
BBC to Air Two-Part ‘Call The Midwife’ Christmas Special for the First Time

Call the Midwife Fans Furious as BAFTAs Boot Hit BBC1 Slot

London, UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Wiltshire Police Appeal for Witnesses Following Pursuit in Bemerton Heath

FATAL HORROR CRASH A4 horror crash claims life of young man as cars collide head-on

UK News, Wiltshire
Wiltshire Police Appeal for Witnesses Following Pursuit in Bemerton Heath

A4 horror crash claims life of young man as cars collide head-on

UK News, Wiltshire

EARLY MORNING SMASH Bus Driver Seriously Hurt After Crashing Into Parked Police Car Near Gatwick

National News, sussex, UK News

Bus Driver Seriously Hurt After Crashing Into Parked Police Car Near Gatwick

National News, sussex, UK News

FATAL CRASH Tragic Fatal Crash Shuts Down M3 Near Bagshot

Breaking News, UK News

Tragic Fatal Crash Shuts Down M3 Near Bagshot

Breaking News, UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP

MACHETE ATTACK Bloodbath Shuts Down Clock House Station Bexleyheath

Crime, London, UK News

Bloodbath Shuts Down Clock House Station Bexleyheath

Crime, London, UK News

HUGH BLAZE Huge Fire Ravages Devon School as Firefighters Battle Blaze

UK News

Huge Fire Ravages Devon School as Firefighters Battle Blaze

UK News
Starmer Slams Trump’s Greenland Tariffs in Emergency Briefing

Starmer Slammed Over Child Abduction Warning Letters Fiasco

UK News
Starmer Slams Trump’s Greenland Tariffs in Emergency Briefing

Starmer Slammed Over Child Abduction Warning Letters Fiasco

UK News
Watch Live