A business has announced it is closing for the foreseeable future after a major fire destroyed part of a commercial premises and left staff unable to access their units.

In a statement posted online, the business owner said the fire broke out in August and led to a major emergency response involving around 10 fire engines, numerous police vehicles and the evacuation of neighbouring properties.

The owner said firefighters continued tackling the blaze for many hours, with crews reportedly spraying the building from around 2am until 9pm.

Despite the scale of the fire, the business said its own units escaped direct fire damage.

Owner says two bodies were later found

The business owner said information subsequently provided to them indicated that the fire had started in a cannabis grow located in the basement of the main building.

They also said they were told that two bodies had been discovered inside the building where the blaze started.

Those details have not been independently confirmed in the information provided, and the cause of the fire and circumstances surrounding any deaths would need to be confirmed by police or the fire service before being reported as established fact.

The owner described the deaths as a tragedy and expressed condolences to the families involved.

Access to units remains restricted

According to the statement, emergency services have completed investigations at the site and part of the front of the building has since been demolished because it was considered structurally unsafe.

However, the business says it is still being denied access to its units and has been told the site remains connected to a criminal investigation.

The owner said the continuing restrictions had resulted in lost work, sales and customers and had created difficulties fulfilling existing online orders.

The company’s eBay store has been placed into holiday mode while access remains restricted.

Business shuts for foreseeable future

The owner said the business would now close for the foreseeable future.

Customers with outstanding orders have been told those orders will be dispatched once access to the premises is restored.

The company says its own units and stock remain intact, but there is currently no confirmed date for when staff will be allowed back inside.