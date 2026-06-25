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FATAL ASSAULT Castleford Man Jailed 13 Years for Pontrefact Manslaughter

Castleford Man Jailed 13 Years for Pontrefact Manslaughter

Dylan Maxwell, 28, from Castleford, has been sentenced to nearly 14 years in prison after a jury at Leeds Crown Court found him guilty of manslaughter following a fatal assault in Pontefract on 19 November 2023. Maxwell punched 25-year-old Luke Thompson during a confrontation, which led to Thompson suffering fatal head injuries and dying in hospital 10 days later.

Fatal Night Out

The incident occurred while both men were out in Pontefract. Maxwell, a door supervisor who had finished his shift, attacked Thompson during a dispute. Following the assault, Maxwell fled the scene but was arrested days later.

Jury Rejects Self-defence

Maxwell claimed he acted in self-defence, but the jury found the evidence did not support this defence and convicted him of manslaughter.

Additional Drug Sentences

Alongside the manslaughter sentence of 11 years, Maxwell received an additional 2 years and 10 months for cocaine possession with intent to supply, and 18 months for cannabis possession with intent to supply from offences in Castleford dating back to December 2021. These terms run consecutively and concurrently, respectively, bringing his total sentence to 13 years and 10 months.

Impact On Community

The case has sent shockwaves through the local community, highlighting the serious consequences of violent behaviour and drug offences in the area.

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Topics :CourtsCrime

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