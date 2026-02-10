Watch Live
SEX ATTACK Derby Police Hunt Man Over Sexual Assault Near Pride Park

Derbyshire Constabulary urgently need the public’s help to identify a man linked to a sexual...

Published: 2:07 am February 10, 2026
Updated: 2:07 am February 10, 2026

Derbyshire Constabulary urgently need the public’s help to identify a man linked to a sexual assault along the river path near Pride Park, Derby.

Incident Details

The incident happened at around 12.30pm on 11 January. A man approached another man on the riverside path and sexually assaulted him.

Can You Help?

Police are keen to speak to the man pictured, who may have crucial information about the case. If you recognise him or have any details, contact Derbyshire Constabulary immediately, quoting reference 26*019362.

