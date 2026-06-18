A drone strike targeted a bus carrying young footballers from Homiel, Belarus, to a holiday camp near Russia’s Gelendzhik on Wednesday, killing the team coach’s wife and injuring six players. The attack, spotted by witnesses as a swarm of drones descending on the bus carrying 88 people, has raised tensions and fears of Belarus being drawn deeper into the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Fatal Drone Assault

The Rechytsa Youth Sports School coach’s wife died in the strike, while six young footballers sustained injuries. The incident occurred as the team travelled through a conflict-sensitive area near the Ukrainian border.

Lukashenko Demands Truth

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko, caught between backing Vladimir Putin and maintaining peace, called for clarity on who ordered the drone strike. He warned: “If someone is provoking us and trying to drag us into the war, I think it will end badly for those who are trying to do this.” With the drone reportedly of Ukrainian origin but possibly acquired by third parties, Lukashenko insisted Belarus will establish the truth and urged children not to travel outside Belarus without permission.

Political Fallout

Russia opened a Arrested on Site">terror investigation blaming Ukraine, which Kyiv denied as Kremlin misinformation. Locally, officials criticised the private organisers for choosing a dangerous route near frontline zones. Analysts suggest the strike may be intended to strain Minsk-Kyiv relations and justify increased Belarusian involvement in the war.

Pressure On Belarus

According to the UK Defence Journal, Vladimir Putin is pressuring Lukashenko to commit Belarusian troops to the conflict. Evidence shows Russia has been improving military infrastructure along the Belarus-Ukraine border to support operations. Moscow has also used Belarusian territory to conduct drone attacks on Ukraine.

Close To War

The attack shattered the illusion for many Belarusians of peace near their border. Political experts warn that the conflict’s proximity will raise public awareness and tension within Belarus as authorities try to prevent panic.