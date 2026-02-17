Watch Live
BRUTAL ATTACK Drunk Thug Throws Brutal Punch Outta Nowhere

A 29-year-old yob has been slammed behind bars for clocking a woman with a savage,...

Published: 7:42 pm February 17, 2026
Updated: 7:42 pm February 17, 2026

A 29-year-old yob has been slammed behind bars for clocking a woman with a savage, unprovoked punch in broad daylight. Tristan Fretwell launched the shocking attack on Milton Street, Nottingham, on the night of 6 February.

CCTV reveals Fretwell sneaking up from behind before slugging the woman in the face, sending her crashing to the pavement. She was out with her partner and friend – all left stunned with no clue why she was targeted.

Quick-Thinking Cops Snatch Drunk Offender

Officers nearby saw the attack and gave chase, nabbing Fretwell red-handed and severely drunk at the scene. The next day, he claimed he had no memory of the assault and initially stayed silent.

But after watching the CCTV, Fretwell expressed regret and asked the police to apologise to the victim on his behalf.

Jail Sentence and Compensation Hit Home

Fretwell, from Raleigh Street, Nottingham, pleaded guilty at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on 9 February. He was sentenced to 14 weeks in prison and ordered to cough up £250 compensation to the badly shaken victim.

Police Warn: Violence on Our Streets Won’t Be Tolerated

“This was a truly appalling incident,” said Sergeant Juliana Gourlay of Nottinghamshire Police.

“While I’m relieved Fretwell has taken responsibility, his apology means little to his traumatised victim.”

“She had come to Nottingham to see her favourite band. What should have been a brilliant night out was ruined by this violent attack.”

“I hope Fretwell uses his jail time to reflect on the damage alcohol-fuelled violence does.”

“Thanks to our quick response, this kind of behaviour will not be tolerated. We will keep patrolling to keep Nottingham’s streets safe.”

