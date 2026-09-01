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FAMILY PAY TRIBUTE Family pay heartbreaking tribute to seven-year-old girl killed in Grangetown house fire

Family pay heartbreaking tribute to seven-year-old girl killed in Grangetown house fire

 

A seven-year-old girl who died following a devastating house fire in Grangetown has been formally identified as Valentina Foster, as her family paid an emotional tribute to their “beloved daughter”.

Valentina and a woman died following the fire at a property in Birchington Avenue during the early hours of Wednesday, 26 August.

The woman has not yet been formally identified.

‘Our lives have changed forever’

In a statement, Valentina’s family said: “It is with overwhelming sadness that we share the heartbreaking news that our beloved daughter has passed away.

“She was deeply loved and will be missed beyond words by her family, friends, and everyone whose life she touched. Our lives have changed forever, and we are struggling to come to terms with this devastating loss.

“Our daughter will always be in our hearts, and her memory will live with us forever.

“Forever missed by her brothers and sisters.”

Man charged with two counts of murder

A 23-year-old man appeared at Teesside Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday charged in connection with the fire.

He faces two counts of murder, two counts of causing grievous bodily harm with intent under Section 18 and two counts of attempted Section 18 grievous bodily harm with intent.

He was remanded in custody and is due to appear at Teesside Crown Court on Thursday, 3 September.

A man and a woman also remain in hospital receiving treatment for injuries sustained in the fire.

Criminal proceedings are now active. The charges are allegations and the defendant is entitled to a fair trial.

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