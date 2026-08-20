Family pay moving tribute to motorcyclist killed in Chiseldon crash

The family of a 60-year-old motorcyclist who died following a collision in Chiseldon have paid an emotional tribute to him, saying he “always had a sparkle in his eye”.

David Oliver, a former tree surgeon from Marlborough, died after the motorcycle he was riding was involved in a collision with a Volvo on August 11.

The collision happened at the junction of Draycott Road and The Ridgeway in Chiseldon.

David’s family have now paid tribute to the much-loved 60-year-old, remembering his humour, kindness, adventurous nature and love for his family and dogs.

In a statement released through Wiltshire Police, they said: “It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of David, a much-loved member of our family.

“We are sincerely grateful to everyone who has supported us during this difficult time, and to those who provided David with immediate care during the incident.

“David always had a sparkle in his eye and a remarkable ability to find humour, even in the gloomiest of situations.

“He was a kind man whose sense of adventure and bravery will forever be remembered.

“David loved his family dearly and found great joy in the companionship of his dogs.

“The sense of loss we feel is difficult to put into words. His absence is deeply felt, and he will be missed by so many people.”