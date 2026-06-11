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CRITICAL RISK Fire Engine Safety Mirrors Vandalised at Brighton Preston Circus Station

Fire Engine Safety Mirrors Vandalised at Brighton Preston Circus Station

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS) has reported vandalism to vital safety mirrors at Preston Circus Fire Station in Brighton over the weekend, raising serious safety concerns for firefighters. The external mirrors, positioned by the appliance bay doors, help guide fire engines safely when leaving the station and are crucial for safe deployment of emergency vehicles in the tight exit area.

Critical Safety Risk

Station officials warn that the damage to these mirrors could have compromised firefighter safety and delayed crucial emergency responses. Without these visual aids, navigating the station’s exit becomes significantly more hazardous for crews rushing to incidents.

CCTV Under Review

Sussex Police are investigating the incident and reviewing CCTV footage from the area to identify those responsible. The fire service has urged anyone with information about the vandalism to come forward.

Police Appeal For Information

Members of the public are asked to contact Sussex Police via 101, quoting reference number 47260138352 if they have any details that may assist the investigation into the damage at Brighton’s Preston Circus Fire Station.

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