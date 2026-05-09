Fire Erupts at Bluewater Shopping Centre, Shoppers Evacuated

Emergency services were called to Bluewater Shopping Centre in Dartford at 3.45pm on May 9 after reports of a fire. Police assisted fire crews in managing the situation, leading to a temporary evacuation of shoppers and staff in the affected area. No injuries have been reported.

Swift Emergency Response

Officers quickly established a cordon on the upper level between Krispy Kreme Doughnuts and the Next clothing store to ensure public safety while firefighters tackled the blaze.

Cordon Lifted After Fire Extinguished

The cordon has since been removed, allowing the shopping centre to reopen to shoppers and businesses fully.

Cause Still Under Investigation

Authorities have not yet confirmed what sparked the fire, and investigations are ongoing.

Shoppers Safety Prioritised

Officials confirm that there were no injuries, highlighting the effectiveness of the swift evacuation and emergency response.