Police Detain Child During 2023 Knottingley Waste Site Incident

West Yorkshire Police have clarified footage circulating on social media showing officers detaining a child during an April 2023 incident at a waste site in Knottingley. Officers responded to reports of an unauthorised encampment where around 20 people, some armed with baseball bats, were threatening site staff.

Armed Group Threatens Staff

Police arrived at the waste site following reports that staff were under threat from the unauthorised group. The presence of weapons escalated tensions on the scene.

Arrest Over Assault Allegations

During the incident, a man was arrested on suspicion of assault and attempted grievous bodily harm with intent after allegations were made to officers at the scene.

Child Detained Briefly

A nine-year-old boy was briefly detained and placed in a police vehicle after a brick was thrown, causing damage to a police car. The use of force was reviewed and deemed appropriate by the Professional Standards Directorate.

No Injuries Or Complaints

No members of the public were injured during the incident, and no formal complaints have been registered regarding police conduct on that day.