Four-Year-Old Boy Abducted Then Found in Cradley Heath Park

West Midlands Police launched an urgent manhunt after a four-year-old boy was reportedly abducted in front of his mother at Haden Hill Park, Cradley Heath, on Thursday afternoon. The child was playing near a fishing pond while his mother was caring for a baby. The boy was later located safely in a nearby woodland area.

Incident In Broad Daylight

The abduction occurred shortly after 3pm on a busy Thursday in the park off Halesowen Road. Despite the alarming circumstances, police described the incident as isolated.

Suspect Description Released

Officers identified a teenage suspect believed to be black, short in height, with curly hair, clean-shaven, and dressed in black clothing at the time of the abduction.

Ongoing Investigation And Appeal

Police are investigating the event using CCTV footage and have specially trained officers speaking with the boy and his family to clarify the details. They urge anyone who was present in the park or has mobile footage from the incident to contact West Midlands Police on 101, quoting log number 3966-180626. Anonymous tips can also be reported via Crimestoppers.