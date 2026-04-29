Gang Jailed for Targeting Audi RS Car Thefts in Surrey and Sussex

A gang that repeatedly targeted high-performance Audi RS vehicles in Surrey and Sussex has been jailed after a police crackdown. The four offenders admitted conspiring to steal luxury cars during raids last year in Stoneleigh, Surrey, and Copthorne, Sussex. They broke into victims’ homes while they slept to steal keys before driving off in the expensive cars.

Police Catch Suspects Red-handed

Officers on patrol spotted a suspicious grey Audi RS4 with cloned number plates left unattended in Chipstead on the same day as one of the thefts. When the suspects returned to the car, they fled at the sight of police but were quickly caught after a foot chase during which they attempted to discard car keys linking them to the stolen cars.

Evidence Links Gang To Multiple

Recovered keys connected the group to two stolen vehicles. PC Joe Brown said, “During the foot chase they tried to throw away car keys connecting them to this vehicle, but these were recovered along with another set belonging to a second stolen car.” He confirmed ongoing efforts to tackle rising vehicle theft in the area.

Sentencing At Guildford Crown Court

Romaine Simpson, 27, Sutton – jailed for two years and seven months

Charlie Hart, 24, Croydon – jailed for two years and three months

Kayden Brown, 20, Carshalton – sentenced to 16 months in a Young Offenders’ Institution

A 17-year-old boy previously received a 12-month Youth Referral Order, a three-year Criminal Behaviour Order, and was disqualified from driving for 16 months at Staines Magistrates’ Court in February.

Ongoing Police Commitment

Police emphasised their dedication to identifying and prosecuting those involved in vehicle thefts across Surrey and Sussex.