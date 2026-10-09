Hunt worker fined after drone footage captures fox being chased by hounds in Devon

A Devon hunt worker has been fined after drone footage showed a fox fleeing from a pack of hounds during a Boxing Day hunt, while a second man has been sentenced over incidents involving hunt monitors.

Jason Marles, 44, from Chulmleigh, admitted illegally hunting a wild mammal with dogs after evidence captured near Okehampton showed hounds pursuing a fox without being called away.

Thomas Bounsall, 32, from Princetown, was also sentenced at Exeter Magistrates’ Court following two separate incidents involving a quad bike and people monitoring hunt activity in Devon.

Both men appeared before magistrates on Wednesday, 23 September 2026.

Drone footage captured fox being pursued by hounds

The court heard that Marles, an employee of the Eggesford Hunt, was observed with hounds in the Pudson Farm area near Okehampton on Boxing Day, 26 December 2025.

Drone footage presented as evidence showed a fox fleeing the area before being pursued by the pack.

Magistrates heard that no attempt was made to call the hounds away from the animal.

Marles pleaded guilty to hunting a wild mammal with dogs and was fined £500, with a further £285 in court costs.

Quad bike struck woman’s hand during hunt meeting

In a separate case heard during the same court sitting, Bounsall admitted offences involving careless driving and intentional disorderly behaviour towards hunt monitors.

The first incident occurred in November 2025 during a hunt meeting at Chulmleigh Beacon.

The court was shown footage of Bounsall reversing a quad bike into a busy roadway, where it struck a woman’s hand and caused soreness.

A second incident took place in January 2026 during an event connected to the Eggesford Hunt.

Video evidence showed Bounsall driving a quad bike close to a man before becoming involved in a verbal confrontation.

Bounsall was ordered to pay a total of £2,185, including associated court costs.

Police warn ahead of hunting season

Following the court outcomes, Devon and Cornwall Police urged anyone witnessing suspected illegal hunting to report incidents and provide evidence where safe.

Sergeant Tom Ottley said:

“With the start of the hunting season approaching, we recognise that hunting is an emotive issue which can generate strong feelings within the community.

“Devon & Cornwall Police takes all reports of suspected illegal hunting seriously and we will investigate offences where evidence is available.”

He encouraged witnesses to contact police immediately if illegal hunting was taking place and stressed the importance of collecting video evidence without putting themselves at risk.

“If you witness live illegal hunting activity taking place, please report it to us immediately by calling 999 and, where it is safe to do so, we would also encourage people to capture footage or other evidence which may assist any subsequent investigation.

“We would always remind members of the public not to place themselves at risk while gathering evidence.”

Third hunting prosecution withdrawn

Police confirmed that a hunting charge against a third individual was withdrawn by the Crown Prosecution Service.

No further details about that individual or the reasons for withdrawing the charge were provided.

Members of the public are encouraged to report suspected illegal hunting or associated anti-social behaviour, including harassment, trespass and hounds being out of control, through the Devon and Cornwall Police website or by calling 101.

Anyone witnessing a crime in progress should call 999.