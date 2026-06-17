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FIND HIM Kent Police Search for Missing Folkestone Man Jamie McGaritty

Kent Police Search for Missing Folkestone Man Jamie McGaritty

Kent Police have issued an urgent appeal to find Jamie McGaritty, 38, who was reported missing from Folkestone on the evening of Tuesday, 16 June 2026. Last seen on New Dover Road in Capel-le-Ferne at 6pm, Jamie’s disappearance is raising concerns for his safety. Possible sightings were reported the following morning in Dover between 6am and 7am on Wednesday, 17 June.

Distinctive Description

Jamie is described as approximately 5ft 8in tall, slim build, with short brown and grey hair. When last seen on 16 June, he was wearing black shorts, a black hooded top tied around his waist, and dark trainers. On 17 June, he might have been spotted wearing a light green sheet draped around his shoulders.

Urgent Police Appeal

Kent Police are urging anyone with crucial information regarding Jamie’s location to contact emergency services immediately by calling 999, quoting incident reference 17-0915. Non-emergency details can be reported via the live chat on the Kent Police website or by ringing 101.

Community Alert

The public’s help is vital in tracing Jamie McGaritty to ensure his well-being. Authorities are keen to receive any tips or sightings that could assist in locating the missing man as soon as possible.

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