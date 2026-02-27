His Majesty The King paid a landmark visit to Northwood Headquarters in north-west London today. It’s his first as monarch to the UK’s top military operations centre, where personnel work round-the-clock to protect Britain and its allies.

The Heart of UK Defence

Northwood HQ is the nerve centre of UK and NATO military operations worldwide. It houses the UK’s Permanent Joint Headquarters, NATO’s Allied Maritime Command, and the cutting-edge Cyber & Specialist Operations Command (CSOC).

The King met soldiers, sailors, aviators, and civil servants coordinating vital missions 24/7.

He visited teams behind the recent Carrier Strike Group deployment to the Indo-Pacific.

He also met those supporting Ukraine as the conflict enters its fifth year, reaffirming UK’s unwavering support.

Recognition from the Top

The King was welcomed by Air Marshal Suraya Marshall, Deputy Commander of CSOC, who said:

“His Majesty’s visit means a great deal to everyone here at Northwood HQ. As one of the most strategically significant military headquarters for the UK and NATO, the work carried out here day and night – at home and overseas – is critical to the security of the United Kingdom and our allies. To have that work recognised at the highest level is a tremendous honour.”

A Proud Military Legacy

Established during WWII as RAF Coastal Command’s base, Northwood remains pivotal to UK defence. The site combines traditional military strength with cutting-edge cyber operations, linking forces at home and abroad to keep Britain safe and strong.

The King’s visit highlights the enduring bond between the Crown and Britain’s armed forces, saluting the dedication of servicemen, civil servants, and contractors who keep the nation secure 24/7.

