Lewis Hamilton Urges Wealth Cap Amid Growing UK Income Divide

Lewis Hamilton, the British Formula 1 driver worth £435 million, has called for a legal cap on personal wealth, highlighting the stark contrast between the rich and the poor. Speaking in a June 2026 interview with Jay Shetty, Hamilton pointed to the ongoing homelessness crisis in Los Angeles as a symbol of this growing economic divide.

Hamilton Targets Billionaire Wealth

Hamilton said, “One of the things that I struggle with every day is that there is such a disparity between the wealthy and the poor.” He continued, “When you drive around LA, there are still so many people living on the streets. You shouldn’t be able to have billions. I think there should be a limit to how much you can have because there’s enough to go around for everyone.”

Contrasting Views Spark Debate

While Hamilton’s call for wealth limits has attracted attention, critics highlight the complexity of implementing such caps. Some question the practicality and fairness of restricting personal fortune, reflecting broader UK debates around wealth inequality and tax policy.

Hypocrisy Accusations Surface

Some observers have pointed out an apparent contradiction as Hamilton currently dates billionaire Kim Kardashian, suggesting a gap between the message and personal lifestyle. Others note Hamilton himself is a multimillionaire, prompting discussion over whether his viewpoint is a genuine push for change or a deflection from his own wealth.

Growing UK Wealth Gap Focus

Hamilton’s remarks tap into wider concerns across the UK about rising poverty and homelessness amid record levels of wealth at the top. His call for wealth limits reflects increasing public scrutiny on billionaires’ fortunes and growing demands for social reform.