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FATAL COLLISION Man dies and woman critically injured after Audi crashes into car during police pursuit

Man dies and woman critically injured after Audi crashes into car during police pursuit

A man has died and a woman is fighting for her life following a multi-vehicle collision during a police pursuit near Stratford-upon-Avon.

The fatal crash happened on the A439 near Stratford, Warwickshire, on Monday afternoon, August 24, after officers attempted to stop a black Audi.

Police first tried to bring the vehicle to a halt on Birmingham Road at around 5.20pm, but the driver allegedly failed to stop and continued towards the A46 before heading back towards Stratford on the A439.

Around 20 minutes later, the Audi was involved in a collision with a white Ford Puma.

The male driver of the Ford suffered fatal injuries and, despite the efforts of emergency services, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A woman travelling in the Ford was rushed to hospital, where she remains in a critical condition.

The families of those involved have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

Police said several other vehicles were also damaged during the incident.

Independent investigation launched

Warwickshire Police has made a mandatory referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) because the collision followed police contact.

The watchdog has since declared an independent investigation.

Superintendent Steve Flavell said: “Our thoughts are with the families of everyone involved in this collision and we’re providing specialist support to them at this extremely difficult time.

“We made a mandatory referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) because a death had occurred following police contact.

“They have declared an independent investigation and we will co-operate fully with their investigation.”

Further enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the pursuit and fatal collision are continuing.

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