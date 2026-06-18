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MEDICAL TRAGEDY Man in 70s dies after medical emergency in Chatham Walderslade

Man in 70s dies after medical emergency in Chatham Walderslade

A man in his 70s died following a medical emergency that triggered a major response from Kent Police and South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) in Walderslade, Chatham, on the morning of June 18.

Emergency at the Junction

Police and paramedics were dispatched to the junction of Walderslade Road and Sussex Drive after a report of a man needing urgent medical attention shortly after 10am. The ambulance service attended immediately, supported by officers from Kent Police.

Paramedics Tried To Save a Life

Despite the rapid response and efforts of emergency crews, the man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. SECAmb confirmed the patient could not be revived.

No Suspicious Circumstances

Kent Police confirmed the death is not being treated as suspicious. The man’s next of kin have been informed, and police continue to provide support to the family.

Official Statements

“SECAmb were called shortly after 10am this morning to reports of a person in need of medical attention on the junction of Walderslade Road and Sussex Drive in Walderslade, Chatham. Crews attended the scene however sadly the patient was pronounced deceased.” – SECAmb spokesperson

“Kent Police was called by SECAmb to a medical incident in Walderslade Road, Chatham, at 10.15am on Thursday. Officers attended the scene where a man in his 70s was pronounced deceased.” – Police spokesperson

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