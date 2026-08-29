Man rescued from water after falling overboard from Wightlink FastCat near Portsmouth Harbour

A major rescue operation was launched after a man went overboard from a Wightlink FastCat near the entrance to Portsmouth Harbour.

Solent Coastguard began coordinating the response shortly before 7pm, after receiving reports of concern involving a passenger vessel travelling towards the Isle of Wight.

The incident prompted the deployment of Gosport and Fareham Inshore Rescue Service lifeboat crews, alongside the South East Coast Ambulance Service.

Several local vessels also assisted.

Wightlink said its vehicle ferry Victoria of Wight was the first company vessel to respond and launched a rescue boat.

The man was recovered from the water before the FastCat Wight Ryder II returned to Portsmouth Harbour with him.

A Wightlink spokesperson said: “Following a man overboard incident on the FastCat this evening, Victoria of Wight, which was in the vicinity, launched a rescue boat and the individual was recovered from the water.

“The FastCat returned to Portsmouth Harbour with this individual, who is now in the care of the emergency services.”

The casualty was handed into the care of an ambulance crew after being brought back to shore.

The rescue operation caused disruption to Wightlink services, with delays of up to 45 minutes reported on the Portsmouth-Fishbourne route.

The 7.20pm Portsmouth Harbour to Ryde Pier Head sailing and the 7.47pm return sailing from Ryde to Portsmouth were also cancelled.

No further information about the man’s condition has been released.