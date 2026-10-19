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COP JAILED Met Police officer jailed for 15 months after sexually abusing position of trust

A Metropolitan Police officer who used his position of trust to target teenage boys has been jailed for 15 months after being convicted of sexual offences.

Grant Fulker, 32, a former police constable attached to the force’s Specialist Operations Command, was sentenced at Southwark Crown Court.

He was found guilty of sexual assault and attempted sexual assault following a five-day trial. The offences took place in a hotel room near Heathrow Airport and involved a teenage boy.

Fulker had also admitted three counts of misconduct in public office relating to sexualised WhatsApp messages sent to a young person while working as a volunteer police cadet leader.

Sexualised messages sent to teenage boys

The court heard that Fulker exploited his position as a cadet leader to contact young people with sexualised messages.

Investigators established that he had also sent sexualised messages to a second teenage boy.

The Metropolitan Police said Fulker had used his authority to target and manipulate young people who should have been able to trust him.

Following allegations from the victims, detectives from the force’s public protection team launched an investigation.

Officers examined witness statements, evidence provided by the victims and digital material recovered from Fulker’s mobile phone.

The evidence helped investigators establish the timeline of the offending and identify a pattern of behaviour.

Officer dismissed and barred from policing

Fulker was dismissed without notice following an accelerated misconduct hearing.

He was found to have committed gross misconduct by breaching professional standards relating to discreditable conduct and authority, respect and courtesy.

He was subsequently added to the College of Policing’s barred list, preventing him from working for police forces and specified policing oversight organisations.

In addition to his 15-month prison sentence, Fulker must remain on the Sex Offenders Register for 10 years and is subject to a five-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

Met Police condemns abuse of authority

Commander Pete Stevens of the Metropolitan Police condemned Fulker’s actions.

He said: “Former PC Fulker used his role to target and manipulate young people who should have been able to trust him. His behaviour was calculated, predatory and a gross abuse of his position.”

Commander Stevens praised the courage of the teenage boys who came forward, saying their actions had helped bring the former officer to justice.

The force also confirmed it had reviewed every volunteer police cadet unit following the allegations to ensure safeguarding policies were being followed.

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