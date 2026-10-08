Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

MURDER PROBE Murder investigation launched after woman dies at Dartmouth property

Murder investigation launched after woman dies at Dartmouth property

Here’s a clean UKNIP-style rewrite, keeping the arrest status and lack of c

A murder investigation has been launched after a woman died following a disturbance at a property in Dartmouth.

Police and paramedics were called to Newcomen Road at around 9.20pm on Tuesday, October 6.

A woman in her 40s was pronounced dead at the scene. Her next of kin have been informed.

A man in his 40s was also taken to hospital with facial injuries which are not believed to be life-changing.

Man arrested on suspicion of murder

A local man in his 30s was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder.

Devon and Cornwall Police said the suspect remains in custody while detectives continue their enquiries.

Officers are not looking for any other suspects at this stage and police are treating the incident as isolated.

A scene guard remains in place and residents have been warned to expect a significant police presence in the area while the investigation continues.

‘Too soon to speculate on motivation’

Detective Inspector Guy Biggar, from Devon and Cornwall Police’s Major Crime Investigation Team, said:

“We appreciate the concern this distressing incident may have caused within the local community but there is nothing to indicate a wider threat to the public.

“We would ask people not to speculate, particularly on social media, while we work to ascertain exactly what has happened.

“Our enquiries are at a very early stage, therefore it is too soon in the investigation to speculate on motivation.”

He added that officers’ thoughts were with the family and friends of the woman who died.

Anyone with information or footage which could assist the investigation should contact Devon and Cornwall Police on 101, quoting reference 50260268774.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

 

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
UK Steps Up Semiconductor Strategy With Expanded Support for AI Hardware

UK Steps Up Semiconductor Strategy With Expanded Support for AI Hardware

UK News
Police investigate after two coaches vandalised at M27 services

MIGRANT COACH ATTACK Police investigate after two coaches vandalised at M27 services

UK News
DWP begins rollout of new powers that could see benefit debtors banned from driving

OFF ROADING DWP begins rollout of new powers that could see benefit debtors banned from driving

UK News
Teenager killed in suspected Wakefield hit-and-run named as Nadia Mucha.

FATAL HIT AND RUN Teenager killed in suspected Wakefield hit-and-run named as Nadia Mucha.

UK News
Coastguard launches extensive search off Bexhill after reports of people in difficulty

SEA SEARCH Coastguard launches extensive search off Bexhill after reports of people in difficulty

National News
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor challenges police search warrants in High Court

LEGAL CHALLENGE Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor challenges police search warrants in High Court

Court News, UK News
Family of student who died after university grading error settles civil case

UNI PAYOUT Family of student who died after university grading error settles civil case

Court News, UK News
Forensics student admits murdering woman in Dexter-style Airbnb ‘kill room’

KILL ROOM Forensics student admits murdering woman in Dexter-style Airbnb ‘kill room’

Court News, US News
Police release image after bus driver assaulted in Tunbridge Wells

BUS ATTACK Police release image after bus driver assaulted in Tunbridge Wells

UK News
Police visit Salisbury schools amid concern over suspected child abduction attempts

SCHOOLS VISIT Police visit Salisbury schools amid concern over suspected child abduction attempts

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Teenager charged over alleged ISIS-inspired plot to attack Mall of America

ISIS PLOT Teenager charged over alleged ISIS-inspired plot to attack Mall of America

Crime, UK News
H&M makes no pledge to stop using wool after talks with PETA

PETA CONCERNS H&M makes no pledge to stop using wool after talks with PETA

UK News
Nine arrested and four vehicles seized in South Devon road policing operation

POLICE OPERATION Nine arrested and four vehicles seized in South Devon road policing operation

Crime, UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Kemi Badenoch pledges to remove family homes from inheritance tax

TAX PLEDGES Kemi Badenoch pledges to remove family homes from inheritance tax

UK News
Stepfather accused of murdering student went for beach walk with her mother, court hears

BEACH WALK Stepfather accused of murdering student went for beach walk with her mother, court hears

Court News, Crime, UK News
Woman dies in A59 collision near Flaxby as police appeal for HGV driver

HGV HORROR CRASH Woman dies in A59 collision near Flaxby as police appeal for HGV driver

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Teaching assistant accused of grooming 15-year-old pupil with gifts and meetings outside school

KFC Teaching assistant accused of grooming 15-year-old pupil with gifts and meetings outside school

Court News, UK News
Texas executes Jamaal Howard days after Christa Pike survives lethal injection

LETHAL INJECTION Texas executes Jamaal Howard days after Christa Pike survives lethal injection

US News
Donna Jones says Gosport protests are diverting officers from 999 response duties

TWO TIER POLICING Donna Jones says Gosport protests are diverting officers from 999 response duties

UK News
Watch Live