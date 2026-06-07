Norfolk Man Arrested Over Suspected Arson in Sutton Bridge Fire

Norfolk Police arrested a 56-year-old man on suspicion of arson following a fire at a building on Bridge Road, Sutton Bridge, on Thursday 4 June. Officers were called just after 08:10 BST after reports that the property had been broken into and deliberately set on fire, causing damage.

Man Faces Multiple Charges

In addition to arson, the suspect is also accused of sending communications threatening death, serious harm, and damage to property. The man, from Norfolk, was questioned by police and has been released on bail with conditions, including a ban on entering Lincolnshire.

Police Ongoing Investigations

Enquiries into the incident remain active as officers continue to piece together details surrounding the fire and the break-in.

Community Impact

The fire at the Sutton Bridge property has raised concerns locally, highlighting the serious nature of arson offences and their threat to public safety.