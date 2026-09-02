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DRUNKEN ASSAULT Northumbria Police officer sacked after drunken roadside assault in front of terrified child

Northumbria Police officer sacked after drunken roadside assault in front of terrified child

 

A Northumbria Police officer with 24 years’ service has been dismissed without notice after assaulting a grandfather and using force against his own wife during a drunken roadside confrontation witnessed by an eight-year-old child.

PC Jonathan Pattison became involved in the confrontation following a collision on Durham Road at the junction with Egton Terrace in Birtley on June 3 last year.

A misconduct hearing heard that Pattison’s wife’s car had been struck from behind by a vehicle driven by a man who was travelling with his eight-year-old grandson.

Pattison, who had been drinking wine, became angry about the damage to the vehicle and began shouting and swearing.

When his wife attempted to intervene, Pattison swore at her before pushing past her and attempting to assault the other driver.

Child heard screaming during confrontation

Footage recorded by a member of the public showed Pattison throwing punches at the grandfather while using force to push his wife out of the way as she attempted to de-escalate the confrontation.

The eight-year-old boy, who was nearby, could be heard screaming.

Witnesses said Pattison repeatedly swore at the driver and challenged him to fight.

When the man urged Pattison to stop because his grandson was present, Pattison responded that he was not concerned about the child and continued complaining about the damage to the car.

Three members of the public intervened, helping the distressed boy move away from the confrontation and contacting police.

Pattison was subsequently arrested. The driver suffered slight reddening near his nose and eye.

Convicted of assault

Pattison admitted assaulting the driver and was convicted at York Magistrates’ Court on March 12.

He was ordered to pay a £1,200 fine and £500 compensation.

Pattison accepted there had also been physical contact with his wife but maintained it was incidental as he attempted to move past her.

However, Northumbria Police Chief Constable Vanessa Jardine concluded that the footage showed Pattison had deliberately used force against his wife while she was attempting to protect both him and the other driver.

She found he had breached the Standards of Professional Behaviour relating to Authority, Respect and Courtesy and Discreditable Conduct.

‘Impact on an eight-year-old must not be underestimated’

Addressing the effect of the incident on the driver’s grandson, the Chief Constable said: “The impact on an eight-year-old of watching their grandfather be assaulted must not be underestimated.”

She considered Pattison’s 24 years of service and evidence concerning his circumstances at the time of the incident, but concluded that dismissal without notice was the only appropriate sanction capable of maintaining public confidence in policing.

Pattison will now be placed on the College of Policing barred list, preventing him from serving in specified policing roles.

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