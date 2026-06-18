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NURSE BAN Nurse Struck Off for Telling Cancer Patient Covid Vaccine Caused Illness

Nurse Struck Off for Telling Cancer Patient Covid Vaccine Caused Illness

A nurse working for Dorset Healthcare University NHS Foundation Trust has been struck off after telling a cancer patient that her illness was caused by the Covid-19 vaccine. Penny Ann Senner made the claim during a 2023 chemotherapy appointment, handing the vulnerable patient an anti-vaccination leaflet and causing significant distress.

Unprofessional Conduct Ruled

The Nursing and Midwifery Council found Senner’s behaviour unprofessional and harmful. The panel heard that Senner made a direct, unequivocal statement linking the vaccines to the patient’s cancer—a claim unsupported by evidence.

Patient Trauma At Appointment

‘Patient A’, undergoing active chemotherapy, described how Senner asked about her vaccination status then claimed the cancer was vaccine-induced and the truth was being “hushed up.” The patient said the comment caused lasting emotional and psychological harm during an already vulnerable time.

Striking Off Decision

The panel concluded that a striking-off order was necessary to uphold public confidence in nursing standards. Senner is now permanently banned from practising nursing in the UK, with an 18-month period allowed to appeal.

Impact On Public Trust

This case highlights the damage caused when healthcare professionals spread unproven vaccine misinformation, particularly to vulnerable patients. The ruling sends a message about maintaining ethical standards in patient care.

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